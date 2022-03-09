My Chemical Romance Adds Tour Dates, Additional Tickets to Sold-Out Shows

My Chemical Romance is adding dates to their reunion tour. On Wednesday (March 9), the band announced an additional 14 shows for the upcoming tour. The reunion tour was originally scheduled for fall 2020 before it was rescheduled to 2021. In April 2021, the band once again postponed their dates until 2022 due to the pandemic.

The North American tour dates will now kick off with a new show on Aug. 20 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. From there, the new dates will include stops in Texas, Tennessee, Ohio, North Carolina, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Oregon. My Chemical Romance will also play three additional shows in New York including a second night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and a show at the new UBS Arena in Belmont Park.

The band will also add two Canadian dates – a Sept. 2 at Centre Bell in Montreal and a second Toronto show on Sept. 4. On the West Coast, My Chemical Romance has also added a fifth show at The Forum in Los Angeles.

In addition to 14 new arena shows, the group released additional tickets for their existing and previously sold-out North American shows.

The group will also have a number of acts joining them on the road as support; in alphabetical order: Badflower, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, GHÖSH, Kimya Dawson, Meg Myers, Midtown, Nothing, Shannon and the Clams, Soul Glo, Surfbort, Taking Back Sunday, The Bouncing Souls, The Homeless Gospel Choir, The Lemon Twigs, Thursday, Turnstile, Waterparks, Youth Code.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday at 12pm local time. Check out the full list of dates below with new dates bolded.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Aug 20th – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Aug 21st – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Aug 23rd – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Aug 24th – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Aug 26th – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Aug 27th – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Aug 29th – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug 30th – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Sept 1st – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept 2nd – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Sept 4th – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sept 5th – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sept 7th – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sept 8th – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sept 10th – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sept 11th – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sept 13th – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sept 15th – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sept 16th – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

Sept 20th – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sept 21st – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sept 23rd – Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival

Sept 24th – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

Sept 27th – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sept 28th – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sept 30th – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Oct 2nd – Portland, OR – MODA Center

Oct 3rd – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Oct 5th – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Oct 7th – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Oct 8th – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Oct 11th – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Oct 12th – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Oct 14th – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Oct 15th – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Oct 17th – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Oct 22nd – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young

Oct 23rd – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young

Oct 29th – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young