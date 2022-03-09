My Chemical Romance Adds Tour Dates, Additional Tickets to Sold-Out Shows

My Chemical Romance is adding dates to their reunion tour. On Wednesday (March 9), the band announced an additional 14 shows for the upcoming tour. The reunion tour was originally scheduled for fall 2020 before it was rescheduled to 2021. In April 2021, the band once again postponed their dates until 2022 due to the pandemic.
The North American tour dates will now kick off with a new show on Aug. 20 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. From there, the new dates will include stops in Texas, Tennessee, Ohio, North Carolina, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Oregon. My Chemical Romance will also play three additional shows in New York including a second night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and a show at the new UBS Arena in Belmont Park.
The band will also add two Canadian dates – a Sept. 2 at Centre Bell in Montreal and a second Toronto show on Sept. 4. On the West Coast, My Chemical Romance has also added a fifth show at The Forum in Los Angeles.
In addition to 14 new arena shows, the group released additional tickets for their existing and previously sold-out North American shows.
The group will also have a number of acts joining them on the road as support; in alphabetical order: Badflower, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, GHÖSH, Kimya Dawson, Meg Myers, Midtown, Nothing, Shannon and the Clams, Soul Glo, Surfbort, Taking Back Sunday, The Bouncing Souls, The Homeless Gospel Choir, The Lemon Twigs, Thursday, Turnstile, Waterparks, Youth Code.
Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday at 12pm local time. Check out the full list of dates below with new dates bolded.
NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
Aug 20th – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Aug 21st – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Aug 23rd – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Aug 24th – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Aug 26th – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Aug 27th – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Aug 29th – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Aug 30th – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
Sept 1st – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept 2nd – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Sept 4th – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sept 5th – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sept 7th – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sept 8th – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sept 10th – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sept 11th – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sept 13th – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sept 15th – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sept 16th – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest
Sept 20th – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sept 21st – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sept 23rd – Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival
Sept 24th – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
Sept 27th – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sept 28th – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sept 30th – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Oct 2nd – Portland, OR – MODA Center
Oct 3rd – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
Oct 5th – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Oct 7th – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Oct 8th – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
Oct 11th – Los Angeles, CA – Forum
Oct 12th – Los Angeles, CA – Forum
Oct 14th – Los Angeles, CA – Forum
Oct 15th – Los Angeles, CA – Forum
Oct 17th – Los Angeles, CA – Forum
Oct 22nd – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young
Oct 23rd – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young
Oct 29th – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young