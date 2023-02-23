Monsta X Announced as Second Headliner for We Bridge Music Festival & Expo in Las Vegas

After kicking off February with its announcement of a new K-pop music experience in the United States, We Bridge Music Festival & Expo has finalized its lineup with the addition of two artists.

Monsta X will be the day 1 headliner for the Las Vegas fest’s first night of concerts on April 21. The festival has also added rapper-singer Jessi to its 10-artist bill.

We Bridge marks Monsta X’s Stateside live return since last summer after the U.S. leg of their No Limit world tour wrapped in June. The “Beautiful Liar” boy band was scheduled headliners for both Nickelodeon’s NickFest and KAMP LA 2022 laast year, but the former was canceled over “market conditions,” while MX was not able to appear at the latter event due to festival “visa issues.”

“We are really excited to be part of We Bridge Music Festival and Expo and bring our show to Las Vegas for all the fans,” Monsta X said via press release. “We will be there on April 21 and can’t wait for you all there.”

Meanwhile, We Bridge marks a rare opportunity for Queens-born Jessi to perform for American fans. The viral “Zoom” star most recently toured Europe in October, visiting cities like London, Paris and Barcelona. “Catch me at the Expo meeting fans and performing on April 21 at the festival,” Jessi said in a press release. “Hope to see you all there!”

The two artists join the eight previously announced artists for We Bridge’s inaugural that include fellow headliner ENHYPEN, as well as K-pop boy bands CIX and ONEUS, girl groups Dreamcatcher, fromis_9 and VIVIZ, plus solo stars Kang Daniel and BE’O.

Tickets are on sale now for the We Bridge Music Festival and Expo that’s taking place from April 21-23 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Fans can follow @webridgeexpo on social media, and check out webridgeexpo.com for updates and programming details alongside partners like the Grammy Museum and Meta Prosper.

Day 1 – Friday, April 21

ONEUS

Dreamcatcher

CIX

Kang Daniel

Jessi

Monsta X

Day 2 – Saturday, April 22

BE’O

ONEUS

VIVIZ

fromis_9

ENHYPEN