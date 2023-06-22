×
Minneapolis Renamed ‘Swiftie-apolis’ in Honor of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Stop

The Minnesota city is the latest place to temporarily change its name in recognition of Taylor Swift's record-breaking trek.

Taylor Swift at the Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" held at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas. Christopher Polk

It’s time to add another one to the list! Keeping in line with cities that have already been graced by Taylor Swift’s blockbuster Eras Tour, Minneapolis, Minn., will be temporarily renamed “Swiftie-apolis” in honor of Swift’s two sold-out shows in the city.

“We are embarking on what will be one of the most exciting weekends in the city of Minneapolis,” said Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey in a press conference on Wednesday (June 21). “With Pride plus Taylor Swift, we are expecting more than half a million people… it’s better than our wildest dreams.”

The dual events are set to spark a massive influx of revenue for the city, with prices of hotel rooms near U.S. Bank Stadium — where Swift will be performing on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24 — spiking as visitors seek accommodations. “We are renaming Minneapolis to ‘Swiftie-apolis’ – as a singer, songwriter, performer and producer, Taylor is one of the most popular artists, and we’re expecting hundreds of thousands to visit our downtown and experience our city as a result,” said Frey.

Minneapolis follows such cities as Glendale, Arizona and Houston, Texas in honoring Swift with temporary name changes. Swift’s Eras Tour has also earned her such honors as a limited edition cocktail and an honorary mayor title from Tampa, Florida. Recently, the “Cruel Summer” singer announced Eras Tour dates in Europe, South America, Asia and Australia.

Swift has earned a staggering 40 top ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100, nine of which have reached the summit, including “Anti-Hero,” her most recent chart-topper. Over on the Billboard 200, the country-pop crossover phenom has sent 11 titles to the top of the chart. Her next re-recording, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), is due July 7.

