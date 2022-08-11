Metallica, Usher, Mariah Carey and More Set for 2022 Global Citizen Festival

James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich of Metallica perform on day one of 2022 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 28, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Metallica will bring a dose of heavy music to the Global Citizen Festival, set for Saturday, Sept. 24 with twin shows in New York City and Accra, Ghana.

Fresh from storming into the Billboard Hot 100 with “Master of Puppets,” thanks to Eddie Munson and Stranger Things, the metal giants lead the U.S. leg alongside Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton and Rosalía.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Charlie Puth Gyakie H.E.R. See latest videos, charts and news

Bollywood star and Global Citizen ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas will Host Global Citizen Festival: NYC, to be staged in Central Park.



For its 10th anniversary edition, Global Citizen expands its program with a show at Ghana’s Black Star Square, featuring performances by Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Tems, organisers announced today (Aug. 11).

That show will mark the 65th anniversary of Ghana’s independence and the 20th anniversary of the African Union.



The annual concert-with-a-cause will call on world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly and ahead of the G20 and COP27 this November to invest in the future, and to end global hunger.

The international advocacy organization and its supporters want to action, not words.

Among its list of requests, an investment of $600 million into the future of women and girls; close the annual $10 billion climate financing shortfall; $500 million to help African farmers respond to the global food crisis; and provide urgent relief from crushing debts to end extreme poverty.

The health crisis has pushed nearly 100 million more people into extreme poverty and is “reversing recent trends of shrinking inequality, leading to the loss of at least three years of progress,” reads a statement. “Without urgent action now this backsliding will only worsen.”

Also, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has “aggravated the situation further, with as many as 323 million people now facing acute hunger, and 1.2 billion people now live in nations experiencing a perfect storm of food, energy, and financial crises. If we don’t take action now, as many as 200 million more people may be plunged into extreme poverty by November.”

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival will be broadcast and streamed on ABC, ABC News Live, FX, Hulu, iHeartRadio, TimesLIVE, Twitter, YouTube, and more.

ABC will also beam out a primetime special Global Citizen Festival: Take Action NOW, on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7:00 pm ET. Additional tune-in details will follow in the weeks ahead.

Tickets to the festivals are free and can be earned by downloading the Global Citizen app or visiting www.globalcitizen.org to participate in its campaigns.



For each “action” taken, users earn points that can be redeemed for tickets.

More performers and special guests will be announced in due course.