×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Megan Thee Stallion Set for Australia’s Festival X

Following a break due to the pandemic, the hip-hop and electronic dance music fest returns with an ambitious coast-to-coast route.

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion performs at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brian Friedman

BRISBANE, Australia — Megan Thee Stallion is heading to Australia with Festival X for what will be her first-ever performances in these parts.

Announced Wednesday (May 25), the Texas rapper headlines the five-date touring summer fest alongside Scottish EDM star Calvin Harris, and rapper/singer Don Toliver, also from the Lone Star State.

Also confirmed to the festival lineup is MaRLo, Green Velvet, Nina Kraviz, Boys Noize, Nora En Pure and many others.

Following a break due to the pandemic, the hip-hop and electronic dance music fest returns with an ambitious coast-to-coast route.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Calvin Harris

Megan Thee Stallion

See latest videos, charts and news

The 2022 edition kicks off Nov. 26 at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse, then moves to open-air venues on the Gold Coast, Adelaide and Sydney, before wrapping Dec. 4 at Perth’s Burswood Park.

Related

Marc Maron

'WTF With Marc Maron' Podcast Inks Multi-Year Deal With Acast

After a a false start in 2018, Festival X debuted in 2019 as a three-city east coast jaunt, with performances from Harris, Armin Van Buuren, Anna Lunoe and others.

The general on sale for Festival X 2022 starts June 1, with Live Nation pre-sales opening a day earlier.

Producers are Hardware and OneLove — creators of the one-time powerhouse festivals brand Stereosonic — with LN.

Festival X 2022 tour dates:

Nov. 26 — Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

Nov. 27 — Alabaster Sports Fields, Gold Coast

Dec. 2 — Bonython Park, Adelaide

Dec. 3 — Sydney Showground, Sydney

Dec. 4 — Burswood Park, Perth

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad