‘The Masked’ Singer Is Going on Tour With Natasha Bedingfield as Host & Performer

FOX’s popular television show The Masked Singer is going on tour this summer — and a pop star is set to join the production. On Tuesday (March 8), Right Angle Entertainment announced that Natasha Bedingfield will be hosting The Masked Singer National Tour following her season six stint as Pepper on the show.
“My time on The Masked Singer was such a thrilling challenge and a unique way to get good music across to a wide audience,” Bedingfield said in a statement. “The quality of The Masked Singer production is unmatched, and I’m so excited to carry that into what will be unlike any other touring experience I’ve had.”
In addition to hosting the show, the “Unwritten” and “Pocket Full of Sunshine” singer will also be performing alongside familiar faces from the past seasons of The Masked Singer, including Queen of Hearts, Taco, Alien, Robot, Baby, Monster and Thingamabob. Much like how unmasking happens during the show, each date on the tour will feature a local celebrity who will perform in disguise, with the audience trying to figure out the clues to the person’s identity before the guest is revealed at the end of the night.
The 50-date tour — which is set to commence on May 28 at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis — will make stops in New York City, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Los Angeles and more before concluding on July 30 at Las Vegas’ Smith Center.
Tickets for The Masked Singer National Tour on sale now through TheMaskedSingerTour.com. See the full list of tour dates below.
May 28, 2022 – St. Louis, Miss. – Stifel Theatre
May 29, 2022 – Omaha, Neb. – Orpheum Theatre
May 31, 2022 – Evansville, Ind. – Aiken Theatre
June 1, 2022 – Indianapolis, Ind. – Clowes Memorial Hall
June 3, 2022 – Welch, Minn. – Treasure Island Resort & Casino
June 4, 2022 – Milwaukee, Wisc. – Riverside Theater
June 5, 2022 – Chicago, Ill. – Chicago Theatre
June 7, 2022 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Taft Theatre
June 8, 2022 – Columbus, Ohio – Palace Theatre
June 9, 2022 – Akron, Ohio – E.J. Thomas Hall
June 10, 2022 – Detroit, Mich. – Fox Theatre
June 11, 2022 – Rama, ON Canada – Casino Rama Entertainment Centre
June 13, 2022 – Syracuse, N.Y. – Landmark Theatre
June 14, 2022 – Hershey, Penn. – Hershey Theater
June 16, 2022 – Mashantucket, Conn. – Premier Theater at Foxwoods
June 17, 2022 – Atlantic City, N.J. – Tropicana Showroom
June 18, 2022 – Newark, N.J. – Prudential Hall at NJPAC
June 19, 2022 – Boston, Mass. – Boch Center Wang Theatre
June 21, 2022 – Tysons, Va. – Capital One Hall
June 22, 2022 – Baltimore, Ma. – The Lyric
June 23, 2022 – Richmond, Va. – Dominion Energy Center
June 24, 2022 – Charlotte, N.C. – Ovens Auditorium
June 25, 2022 – North Charleston, S.C. – North Charleston PAC
June 26, 2022 – Atlanta, Ga. – Fox Theatre
June 28, 2022 – Orlando, Fla. – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
June 29, 2022 – Tampa, Fla. – Morsani Hall – The Straz Center
June 30, 2022 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. – Broward Center For The Performing Arts
July 1, 2022 – Jacksonville, Fla. – Times-Union Center for The Performing Arts – MoranTheater
July 2, 2022 – Greenville, S.C. – Bon Secours Arena
July 5, 2022 – Greensboro, N.C. – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
July 6, 2022 – Nashville, Tenn. – Ryman Auditorium
July 7, 2022 – Huntsville, Ala. – Propst Arena at the Braun Von Center
July 8, 2022 – Memphis, Tenn. – Orpheum Theatre
July 9, 2022 – Little Rock, Ark. – Simmons Bank Arena
July 10, 2022 – Tulsa, Okla – Tulsa Theatre
July 12, 2022 – San Antonio, Texas – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
July 13, 2022 – Austin, Texas – Bass Concert Hall
July 14, 2022 – Sugar Land, Texas – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
July 15, 2022 – Grand Prairie, Texas – Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
July 16, 2022 – Midland, Texas – Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
July 18, 2022 – Denver, Colo. – Ellie Caulkins Opera House
July 19, 2022 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Delta Hall at Eccles Theater
July 21, 2022 – Spokane, Wash. – First Interstate Center for the Arts
July 22, 2022 – Portland, Ore. – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
July 23, 2022 – Seattle, Wash. – Paramount Theatre
July 24, 2022 – Boise, Idaho – Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
July 26, 2022 – San Jose, Calif. – San Jose Civic Auditorium
July 28, 2022 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Orpheum Theatre
July 29, 2022 – Reno, Nev. – The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
July 30, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nev. – The Smith Center