‘The Masked’ Singer Is Going on Tour With Natasha Bedingfield as Host & Performer

FOX’s popular television show The Masked Singer is going on tour this summer — and a pop star is set to join the production. On Tuesday (March 8), Right Angle Entertainment announced that Natasha Bedingfield will be hosting The Masked Singer National Tour following her season six stint as Pepper on the show.

“My time on The Masked Singer was such a thrilling challenge and a unique way to get good music across to a wide audience,” Bedingfield said in a statement. “The quality of The Masked Singer production is unmatched, and I’m so excited to carry that into what will be unlike any other touring experience I’ve had.”

In addition to hosting the show, the “Unwritten” and “Pocket Full of Sunshine” singer will also be performing alongside familiar faces from the past seasons of The Masked Singer, including Queen of Hearts, Taco, Alien, Robot, Baby, Monster and Thingamabob. Much like how unmasking happens during the show, each date on the tour will feature a local celebrity who will perform in disguise, with the audience trying to figure out the clues to the person’s identity before the guest is revealed at the end of the night.

The 50-date tour — which is set to commence on May 28 at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis — will make stops in New York City, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Los Angeles and more before concluding on July 30 at Las Vegas’ Smith Center.

Tickets for The Masked Singer National Tour on sale now through TheMaskedSingerTour.com. See the full list of tour dates below.

May 28, 2022 – St. Louis, Miss. – Stifel Theatre

May 29, 2022 – Omaha, Neb. – Orpheum Theatre

May 31, 2022 – Evansville, Ind. – Aiken Theatre

June 1, 2022 – Indianapolis, Ind. – Clowes Memorial Hall

June 3, 2022 – Welch, Minn. – Treasure Island Resort & Casino

June 4, 2022 – Milwaukee, Wisc. – Riverside Theater

June 5, 2022 – Chicago, Ill. – Chicago Theatre

June 7, 2022 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Taft Theatre

June 8, 2022 – Columbus, Ohio – Palace Theatre

June 9, 2022 – Akron, Ohio – E.J. Thomas Hall

June 10, 2022 – Detroit, Mich. – Fox Theatre

June 11, 2022 – Rama, ON Canada – Casino Rama Entertainment Centre

June 13, 2022 – Syracuse, N.Y. – Landmark Theatre

June 14, 2022 – Hershey, Penn. – Hershey Theater

June 16, 2022 – Mashantucket, Conn. – Premier Theater at Foxwoods

June 17, 2022 – Atlantic City, N.J. – Tropicana Showroom

June 18, 2022 – Newark, N.J. – Prudential Hall at NJPAC

June 19, 2022 – Boston, Mass. – Boch Center Wang Theatre

June 21, 2022 – Tysons, Va. – Capital One Hall

June 22, 2022 – Baltimore, Ma. – The Lyric

June 23, 2022 – Richmond, Va. – Dominion Energy Center

June 24, 2022 – Charlotte, N.C. – Ovens Auditorium

June 25, 2022 – North Charleston, S.C. – North Charleston PAC

June 26, 2022 – Atlanta, Ga. – Fox Theatre

June 28, 2022 – Orlando, Fla. – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

June 29, 2022 – Tampa, Fla. – Morsani Hall – The Straz Center

June 30, 2022 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. – Broward Center For The Performing Arts

July 1, 2022 – Jacksonville, Fla. – Times-Union Center for The Performing Arts – MoranTheater

July 2, 2022 – Greenville, S.C. – Bon Secours Arena

July 5, 2022 – Greensboro, N.C. – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

July 6, 2022 – Nashville, Tenn. – Ryman Auditorium

July 7, 2022 – Huntsville, Ala. – Propst Arena at the Braun Von Center

July 8, 2022 – Memphis, Tenn. – Orpheum Theatre

July 9, 2022 – Little Rock, Ark. – Simmons Bank Arena

July 10, 2022 – Tulsa, Okla – Tulsa Theatre

July 12, 2022 – San Antonio, Texas – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

July 13, 2022 – Austin, Texas – Bass Concert Hall

July 14, 2022 – Sugar Land, Texas – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

July 15, 2022 – Grand Prairie, Texas – Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

July 16, 2022 – Midland, Texas – Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

July 18, 2022 – Denver, Colo. – Ellie Caulkins Opera House

July 19, 2022 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Delta Hall at Eccles Theater

July 21, 2022 – Spokane, Wash. – First Interstate Center for the Arts

July 22, 2022 – Portland, Ore. – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

July 23, 2022 – Seattle, Wash. – Paramount Theatre

July 24, 2022 – Boise, Idaho – Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

July 26, 2022 – San Jose, Calif. – San Jose Civic Auditorium

July 28, 2022 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Orpheum Theatre

July 29, 2022 – Reno, Nev. – The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

July 30, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nev. – The Smith Center