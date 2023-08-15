Madonna Announces Rescheduled Celebration Tour Shows: See the New Dates

When you’re Madonna, nothing stops a celebration. After spending several days in the ICU battling a “serious bacterial infection,” Madonna was unfortunately forced to pause her career-spanning Celebration Tour. On Tuesday (Aug. 15), Live Nation announced a slew of rescheduled dates for the North American leg of the Queen of Pop’s tour.

Commemorating four decades of hit singles and pop culture-dominating albums, the North American leg of The Celebration Tour was originally scheduled to kick off on July 15 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver and conclude on Oct. 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with additional stops in Phoenix, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal and Atlanta in the interim. Madge was then set to head over to Europe and then back to North America for more dates.

The Celebration Tour will now officially kick off with four sold-out shows in London beginning Oct. 14, followed by shows across Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands throughout the remainder of 2023. The North American leg will commence on Dec. 13 in Brooklyn at Barclays Center, followed by shows in Boston, Seattle, Chicago, Las Vegas, Atlanta and Los Angeles. Due to scheduling conflicts, a number of previously announced shows have been canceled, including Tulsa (July 27), Nashville (Dec. 22), San Francisco (Jan. 15), Las Vegas (Jan. 18) and Phoenix (Jan. 20).

Mere weeks after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a law restricting drag shows in Tennessee, Madonna announced plans to perform in Nashville with Bob The Drag Queen opening.

“The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color,” she said. “Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to f–k with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.” (There is currently no word on a rescheduled Nashville date.)

Check out all of the reschedule dates for the Queen of Pop’s Celebration Tour below: