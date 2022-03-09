Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails Top Louder Than Life 2022 Lineup

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot and KISS will headline this year’s Louder Than Life music festival in Louisville, Ky. The headliners will preside over a lineup of more than 100 artists performing between Sept. 22-25 at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center.

“This is how you do festivals right. Four days of incredible music with so many talented artists,” said Clown (M. Shawn Crahan) of Slipknot in a release. “Slipknot is excited to share the stage with Nine Inch Nails, KISS and so many more. Stay safe, and we’ll see you in Louisville.”

Shinedown, Rob Zombie, Bring Me The Horizon, Alice In Chains (and a separate set from Jerry Cantrell), Alice Cooper, Incubus, Evanescence, Lamb Of God, Tenacious D, Yungblud, Chevelle, Papa Roach, Halestorm, Mastodon, In This Moment, The Pretty Reckless and more will also take the stage at the Danny Wimmer Presents festival.

In addition to music, festivalgoers will be able to enjoy four days of award-winning whiskey, bourbons, spirits, craft beer and the best food Louisville has to offer, as well as sponsor activations that celebrate the bourbon culture and culinary heritage of Louisville.

Since debuting in 2014, Louder Than Life has continued to grow. In 2019, Louder Than Life welcomed more than 128,000 fans over three days, earning its spot as one of the largest rock festivals in America. For 2021, festival organizers added a fourth day, with the festival kicking off on Thursday and hosted over 160,000 concertgoers.

Louder Than Life Weekend general admission passes start at $249.50 plus fees and weekend VIP passes start at $629.50 plus fees. Single day GA passes start at $99.50 plus fees. VIP, tent and RV options are also available. Check out the full lineup below.