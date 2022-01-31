A$AP Rocky, Dave & Tyler, the Creator to Headline 2022 Longitude Festival

A$AP Rocky performs onstage during the 2021 Governors Ball Music Festival at Citi Field on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York City.

Longitude Festival is returning for the first time since 2019 with headliners A$AP Rocky, Dave and Tyler, The Creator. The Irish festival will once again take place at Marlay Park outside of Dublin from July 1 to 3.

A$AP Rocky will return as the festival’s top billing after being forced to drop out in 2019 following an arrest in Sweden. After being held in a Swedish prison for a month while he awaited trial, he was later found guilty of assault, but was not required to serve any additional time. This year, the rapper will headline the festival’s Sunday night show.

A$AP Rocky is also expecting a baby later this year with Rihanna. The two announced the news Monday (Jan. 31) when they showed off Rihanna’s bare baby bump in photos published in People magazine.

In addition to the headliners, Longitude festival is expecting standout performances from Doja Cat, The Kid Laroi, Jack Harlow, Baby Keem, Polo G and Ski Mask the Slump God – who also filled in as headliner in 2019 while A$AP was being help in a Stockholm prison. Megan Thee Stallion also leads the lineup for her first Irish festival appearance.

D-Block Europe, Aitch, Central Cee, M Huncho, Digga D, ArrDee, Pa Salieu, CKay, Denise Chaila, Offica, Knucks, Enny, Ivorian Doll and Sello round out the first slate of artists announced for the summer festival.

More artists are expected to announced in the coming months. Tickets for the return of Longitude go on sale here Friday at 9 a.m. GMT. Day passes start at €99.50 ($112 USD), while weekend passes start at €239.50 ($269 USD). Check out the full lineup below.