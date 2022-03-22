Dua Lipa, Metallica, Green Day & More to Headline Lollapalooza 2022

Dua Lipa performs onstage during the Future Nostalgia Tour at United Center on March 09, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Lollapalooza has tapped some of the biggest names in music to headline its 2022 festival. The top of this year’s bill includes Dua Lipa, Metallica, J. Cole, Green Day and Doja Cat.

The four-day festival in Chicago will also see performances from Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Kygo, Jane’s Addiction, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Idles, Turnstile, Kaskade, Rezz and others.

More than 170 bands will take the stage at the festival that runs from July 28 to 31 at Grant Park. With four full days of music, fans can take in sets from King Princess, Remi Wolf, Fletcher, Zach Bryan, PinkPatheress, Muna, Goth Babe, Role Model, Wet Leg, Gracie Abrams, Pi’erre Bourne, Glaive, Maude Latour and many more.

Chicago artists will also represent at Grant Park this year, including 100 Gecs, John Summit, Beach Bunny, Horsegirl, and Jackie Hayes.

This year will also see the return of Kidzapalooza, an interactive music playground within the festival, featuring a lineup of family-friendly performances, activities, music, dance workshops and more. The Bonus Tracks stage is also back. It is an area within Grant Park where community, dancing, mindfulness and inclusivity drive each day’s programming.

This year, Lollapalooza will be unveiling a variety of NFT options and experiences for fans throughout the festival season. In addition to NFTs that fans can purchase, Lolla will collaborate with NFT communities and create NFTs that are minted, collected, and traded for artistic value, with each including various levels of IRL benefits on festival grounds.

Lollapalooza will also be doing its part to help reduce the festival’s environmental impact, and is doing so by teaming up with TURN to address the issue of single-use plastic waste. Attendees can support sustainability by simply returning their cups, and in return, they’ll have the chance to win prizes such as VIP ticket upgrades, festival cash, and more.

Four-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets, along with Destination Experience Hotel Packages, will be available today at noon CT. To purchase tickets and for the full list of amenities, head to the Lollapalooza website. Single Day Tickets will be available at a later date. Kids 10 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

Check out the full lineup below.