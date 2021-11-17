Lizzo on Elvis-Inspired Art Basel Set & Being ‘Everywhere’ in 2022: ‘Y’all ‘Bout to Be So Sick of Me’

Lizzo is headed to Miami this December to perform at Art Basel, the city’s premier cultural festival, which connects artists, collectors and galleries to celebrate and provoke discussion about art. The rapper/singer is teaming up with American Express for a special performance that will be livestreamed globally Dec. 4 as part of the brand’s final UNSTAGED concert of the year.

Explore Explore Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Speaking with Billboard on Tuesday about the performance, Lizzo said this will be her first time at Art Basel. “I’m so excited because I’m expressing my artsy-fartsy side,” she says. “Like, there’s going to be a lot of interactive art experiences during this show, so I’m excited for people to see what we have in store.”

Related Lizzo to Perform Live in Miami for Final American Express UNSTAGED Concert of 2021

As for what fans can expect, Lizzo teases that it will be a “very cinematic” and movie-like experience — which makes sense, given the performance will be helmed by ATL director Chris Robinson. In terms of costuming, the 33-year-old cites Elvis Presley as a major inspiration.

“I’ve been super into Elvis. They say he’s The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, so I’m on my rock ‘n’ roll sh–,” she says. “It’s going to feel like that — kind of like you’re going to get married in Vegas at 4 a.m. … but very glitzy. It’s going to have that too, because my shows are always about the high gloss. It’s going to be fun.”

Looking ahead to 2022, the “Rumors” rapper reveals that a lot of her hopes and dreams will be coming to life next year.

“Everything I’ve tried to manifest for myself ever since I was a little girl is coming to fruition in 2022, and I’m so excited for the world to see what I have been working on and planning, because 2022, y’all ’bout to be so sick of me,” she laughs. “I’m about to be everywhere.”

Livestream tickets for both fans and American Express cardholders are available at lizzo.live-now.com; the concert streams Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Limited tickets to the live performance at Art Basel are available for Platinum Card Members now.