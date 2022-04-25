Lizzo Announces Her ‘Special’ Tour With Latto: Here Are the Dates

Lizzo at Global Citizen Live on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York City.

Lizzo‘s 2022 is about to get even busier. After launching a successful a shapewear brand, a television show via Amazon Prime, plus two new tracks, the “About Damn Time” singer is getting ready to head out on the road for a North American tour in support of her recently announced album, Special, she revealed on Monday (April 25).

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Latto Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news

“3 years since my last tour… and I’m finally coming back to YOU! So excited to announce the SPECIAL TOUR ‘22 Ft @Latto @AmericanExpress,” Lizzo tweeted. “Cardholder pre-sale starts 4/26 AND IF YOU PRE-SAVE MY ALBUM ‘SPECIAL’ YOU’LL GET EARLY ACCESS TO TICKETS 4/27.”

The Special tour will span across North America for a total of 23 dates, kicking off on Sept. 23 at Florida’s FLA Live Arena in Sunrise before concluding on Nov. 18 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. Stops include New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Atlanta, Lizzo’s native Detroit and more.

American Express cardholders have first access to securing ticket’s for the Special tour starting at Tuesday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, April 28, at 10 p.m. local time. Non-American Express cardholders also have a chance at getting early ticket access on April 27 by pre-saving Special. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m. local time, and all tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.

Special — which includes single “About Damn Time” and the title track, which she debuted on Saturday Night Live — will arrive on July 15 via Atlantic Records. See Lizzo’s announcement and the full list of tour dates below.

3 years since my last tour… and I’m finally coming back to YOU! So excited to announce the SPECIAL TOUR ‘22 Ft @Latto 🍑@AmericanExpress cardholder pre-sale starts 4/26 AND IF YOU PRE-SAVE MY ALBUM ‘SPECIAL’ YOU’LL GET EARLY ACCESS TO TICKETS 4/27https://t.co/T8d4TBtlqD pic.twitter.com/sKeM4cvXQb — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 25, 2022