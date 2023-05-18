Live Nation Rolls Out $99 All-In One-Day Tickets For Festivals Including Roots Picnic, Governors Ball & More

Live Nation has expanded its summer concert week promotion with the announcement of Festival Weekend pricing, which will allow fans to buy $99 all-in one-day tickets to more than a dozen festivals across North America. The special price plan will kick off on Friday (May 19) at 10 a.m. ET and last through midnight on May 22, or while supplies last.

Among the 13 festivals on the list are the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia (June 2-4) featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Dave Chappelle and Lil Uzi Vert, The Governors Ball (June 9-11), with Lizzo, Haim, Odesza, Lil Baby and Kendrick Lamar the Afro Nation Afrobeats fest in Miami (May 27-28) with Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema, Fireboy DML and more.

Other festivals getting the $99 treatment are Adjacent (Atlantic City, May 27-28), Lavender Wild (Toronto, June 4), Broccoli City (Washington, DC, July 15-16), FairWell (Redmond, OR, July 21-23), TidalWave (Atlantic City, August 11-13), Catbird (Bethel, NY, August 19-20), One Fine Day (Philadelphia, Sept. 9), FORMAT (Bentonville, AR, Sept. 22-24), Sound on Sound (Bridgeport, CT, Sept. 20-Oct. 1) and Greenville Country (Greenville, SC, Oct. 20-22); the offer is available for a limited weekend and on a first-come, first-served basis.

The $99 all-in price includes all fees upfront, with taxes applicable by city and state.

Live Nation previously announced the return of $25 all-in tickets for more than 3,800 shows across North America this year. The weeklong program that rolled out earlier this month offered limited-time low-dough tickets specials for shows by more than 300 acts, including Janet Jackson, Fall Out Boy, Don Toliver, Maroon 5, Shania Twain, Snoop Dogg and many more.