Hear Exclusive Lightning In a Bottle 2023 Sets From BLOND:ISH, Liquid Stranger, Moore Kismet, Zhu & Wreckno

Lightning In a Bottle celebrated its 20-year anniversary with a characteristically loose party held at Buena Vista Lake near Bakersfield, Calif. this past Memorial Day Weekend.

For those who’ve been going to LiB since its earlier days, the party was a reminder that the camping fest remains one of the most creative, comfortable, friendly and non-corporate on the circuit, with the community vibe that’s always defined the fest persisting today, even as LiB has grown from a gathering of friends to one of the West Coast’s premier festivals. (And in fact, one that attracts attendees from around the world, with the woman who checked us out at Target during a pre-fest supply run saying she’d also just checked out a group who’d just arrived from Spain for the event.)

This year, Lightning In a Bottle was characteristically whimsical, with installations including an enclosed dance area decorated like your best friend’s parents’ basement in 1999 (complete with Titanic playing on VHS), where a DJ played music from a wall of cassette tapes. Here, crowds danced to Billy Idol, Sophie B. Hawkins, INXS and many more until the early hours of the morning. Elsewhere, there was late night karaoke, an 11-year old busting out scorching sax solos during an afternoon jam session, yoga, meditation, tincture-making, booty shaking, swimming and loads of general fun and tomfoolery.

Driving it all, of course, was the music. The lineup has always balanced big names with underground and rising artists (typically leaning heavily into the house and bass realms), and this year was no different, with headliners including Purple Disco Machine, REZZ, SOFI TUKKER and Diplo and a flurry of rising acts playing across Lightning In a Bottle’s many stages.

Transport yourself back to the weekend with these exclusive Lightning In a Bottle 2023 sets from Liquid Stranger, Moore Kismet, Zhu, BLOND:ISH and Wreckno.

Liquid Stranger

Moore Kismet

Zhu

BLOND:ISH

Wreckno