Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Lorde Set for 2022 Life Is Beautiful Fest

Alex Turner and Jamie Cook of Arctic Monkeys perform at Hollywood Forever on May 5, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz and Lorde lead the lineup for Life Is Beautiful 2022, the three-day music extravaganza set for this September in Downtown Las Vegas.

Organizers today (March 15) unveil a bouncing bill of indie, alternative, hip-hop and EDM acts, including Jack Harlow, Kygo, Migos, Cage The Elephant, Beach House and many more.

“With each lineup, we are determined to give festival-goers an experience that celebrates all corners of music,” comments Craig Asher Nyman, head of music & programming at Life is Beautiful. “But it always ties back to our mission to bring people together. From our performers to the communities we serve, we love creating moments that bring a lot more joy and happiness into the world.”

Launched back in 2013, the festival has earned kudos as one of the most colorful festivals on the U.S. calendar, one that also gives space to standup comics, thinkers and public speakers from the worlds of academia and the arts.

The arts and music fest was established by Tony Hsieh, the late, former CEO of Zappos, with the vision to transform and revitalize the underserved Downtown Las Vegas community.

In the years since, over $350 million in economic impact and cultural capital have been injected into Downtown and the surrounding area, and the event itself has played host to over 1 million fans and more than 600 acts.

Earlier this month, the fest was named Best Festival In The World at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, beating out Reading & Leeds, Fuji Rock, TRNSMT and others.

After a year off due to the health crisis pandemic, Life Is Beautiful returned last year with headliners Billie Eilish, Green Day and Tame Impala, The 2021 edition was ranked second on Billboard‘s Top Boxscore year-end tally, drawing over 160,000 in attendance, grossing $18.3 million over its three days.

Rolling Stone, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation, and P-MRC recently acquired a majority interest in the fest. P-MRC is a joint venture between MRC and Penske Media, and is the owner of Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter.

The 2022 edition of Life Is Beautiful runs Sept. 16-18. Tickets go on­ sale from Friday, March 18 at 1pm ET, with a starting price point of $75. Visit lifeisbeautiful.com for more.