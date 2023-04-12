Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo, J Balvin Set For Splendour In The Grass 2023

Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo, J Balvin, Mumford & Sons and many others are heading to Splendour In The Grass, Australia’s leading mid-year music festival.

Also confirmed to the lineup for this year’s 21st anniversary edition are Flume, Slowthai, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Sam Fender, Idles and scores more.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Flume Idles J Balvin See latest videos, charts and news

Splendour returns to its home at Ngarindjin/North Byron Parklands from July 21-23, with tickets to the camping fest going on sale from this Friday (April 14).

For organizers Secret Sounds, part of Live Nation, this year’s event should feel like a return to normal, following a two-year pandemic which saw Splendour scratched from the calendar, and a comeback event in 2022 which was challenged by Mother Nature.

When its 2021 edition was wiped out, organizers shifted gears and used that timeslot to launch Splendour XR, a two-day virtual music festivals featuring more than 50 artist performances. Splendour XR was built alongside Linden Lab, the American digital entertainment developer that’s best known for building Second Life. But it wasn’t the real thing.

The real thing was established in 2001 in Byron Bay, a stunning beach spot on the most eastern point of Australia, a home to surfers, artists and Australia’s counterculture.

Today, Splendour is the only midwinter camping festival of its kind in Australia, and a place where internationals and homegrown performers have been known to test new cuts live for the very first time.

Three-day event tickets for Splendour are priced at A$447.51 (inclusive of booking fees); add A$197.27 for camping. Single day event tickets cost A$202.37.

Visit splendourinthegrass.com for more.