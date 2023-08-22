Ms. Lauryn Hill Announces ‘Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ 25th Anniversary Tour With Fugees

Ms. Lauryn Hill is hitting the road, and this time she’s bringing along some very special guests — the Fugees. In honor of the 25-year anniversary of her landmark album Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, she will be embarking on her first world tour since 2020’s Ms. Lauryn Hill Live in Concert trek, she announced on Tuesday (Aug. 22).

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour kicks off at Mystic Lake in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sept. 8, and closes in Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Nov. 9.

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator. I wrote love songs and protest songs — (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past,” she said in a statement reflecting on the impact of her album. “I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music. I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity and LOVE leading the way.”

Grammy-winning reggae star Koffee will open on her stops in Australia Oct. 3 and Oct. 5. Fugees — the Grammy-winning, genre-bending musical collective of which Hill is a part along with Wyclef Jean and Pras — will reunite for their first tour in years to co-headline all U.S. and Canadian dates. (Pras was convicted in April in his political conspiracy case, and could face up to 20 years in prison. The announcement did not address whether the rapper will join the tour.)

There are currently 17 total dates for the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Hill’s debut solo album, arrived on Aug. 25, 1998. The album debuted atop the Billboard 200, making her the first solo female rapper to peak or debut at No. 1 on the ranking. The album spawned three singles that hit the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100: “Doo Wop (That Thing)” (No. 1, two weeks), “Ex-Factor” (No. 21) and “Everything Is Everything” (No. 35). The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill won Hill five Grammys in one night, making her the first woman to do so; her album is also the first hip-hop record to receive the Grammy for album of the year. Now RIAA-certified Diamond, countless artists continue to cite The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill — which was added to the Library of Congress in 2015 — as a formative and highly influential body of work.

Over the past few months, Ms. Lauryn Hill has made a number of appearances at performances across the United States to celebrate the album’s anniversary. At Hip-Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, N.Y., Hill surprised attendees as a guest during Nas’ set. She wore a hot pink blazer and staggeringly high stilettos as she tore through a medley of her biggest solo and Fugees hits. In June, Hill headlined the Roots Picnic festival, reuniting with the Fugees for the first time since 2021.

