IVE and Monsta X’s Shownu & Hyungwon to Headline Inaugural Krazy K-Pop Super Concert in New York: Exclusive

Following new K-pop festival launches in Los Angeles and Las Vegas in the past year, the New York area is next up to host a new live experience for the ever-expanding fandom.

Billboard can reveal the first details about the inaugural Krazy K-Pop Super Concert coming to the UBS Arena this August. The Belmont Park, N.Y., event features headliners in girl group IVE as well as Monsta X members Shownu and Hyungwon making their comeback as an official duo. IZ*ONE member-turned-solo superstar Kwon Eun Bi is also part of the festival, as is boy band AB6IX, who will squeeze the date inside their The Future world tour that begins in Asia this July.

Notably, the event marks the first announced performances for IVE and Kwon Eun Bi in the States.

The Krazy K-Pop Super Concert event will be produced by Pulse Events, a bi-coastal concerts and performance team specializing in EDM and boasting credits in tours for Korean acts like BIGBANG, EXO, T-ara and DJ Soda. According to a press release, the Krazy concert marks Pulse’s official foray into the live Korean-music sector to deliver “the summertime’s ultimate K-pop experience.”

Pulse now competes with established K-pop festivals like KCON (which has been an annual staple in California since 2012 and promises three nights of concerts this year), as well as newly launched properties like KAMP LA, which was held at the Rose Bowl last October despite multiple artists experiencing visa issues, and We Bridge Music Festival & Expo, that took place at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in April.

The Krazy K-Pop Super Concert is set to take place on Aug. 26 at UBS Arena, the recently opened NYC venue that’s hosted concerts from BTS‘ Suga, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, MAMAMOO and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Krazy K-Pop Super Concert’s general-admission tickets and VIP packages will be available via pre-sale on June 8 at 10 a.m. EST, and on sale to the public on June 9 at 10 a.m. EST, via Ticketmaster. More information is available via KrazySuperConcert.com.