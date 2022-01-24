Kid Rock Reveals 2022 Bad Reputation Tour Dates With Foreigner & More

Kid Rock performs on stage during his "American Rock N Roll 2018" tour at Prudential Center Practice Facility on March 9, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey.

Kid Rock is taking his “bad reputation” on tour. The country rock star is headed out on a 25-show trek across the U.S. with special guests Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening and Trey Lewis on select dates.

The 2022 Bad Reputation tour will kick off on April 6 at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., and make its way through Nebraska, Minnesota, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee and more. Dates will come to a close on Sept. 16 and 17 with a two-night run at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Mich.

The tour announcement follows a controversial year for Kid Rock, who was hosted embattled country star Morgan Wallen’s first show back after the “Sand in My Boots” singer was caught on video using a racial slur. Kid Rock went on to use homophobic slurs multiple times on stage in June of 2021.

The 2022 tour is named after Kid Rock’s upcoming album, Bad Reputation, which is expected out in 2022. Bad Reputation will be Kid Rock’s 11th studio album since his debut in 1990. His style continues to merge the genres of rock, rap and country music well into his fourth decade of performing.

Throughout his career, Kid Rock has landed nine albums on the Billboard 200 chart, including 2007’s Rock N Roll Jesus, which landed at the No. 1 spot.

Kid Rock holds the Michigan record for most tickets sold with 150,000 for a run of 10 consecutive sold-out shows, and set the Little Caesars Arena attendance record in his hometown of Detroit with 86,893 attendees in six sold-out shows, according to his team.

Tickets for the Bad Reputation tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. See a full list of dates below.