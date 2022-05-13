Kendrick Lamar Announces The Big Steppers World Tour for 2022: See the Dates

Kendrick Lamar is back. After dropping his highly anticipated fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, on Friday (May 13), the rapper also unveiled plans for a tour in support of the album release — appropriately titled The Big Steppers Tour — which marks his first since 2018’s The DAMN. Tour.

The 65-date trek will see Lamar touring North America first, starting with Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center on July 19, and making stops in Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, Boston, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver and more before the leg’s conclusion on Sept. 15 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. The second leg of The Big Steppers Tour will commence three weeks later in Europe at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on Oct. 7, before concluding the trek at Auckland’s Spark Arena in New Zealand on Dec. 16.

Lamar’s “Family Ties” collaborator Baby Keem will be joining him as the opener for all dates, while Tanna Leone — the rapper’s recent pgLang signee who features on Big Steppers track “Mr. Morale” — will be joining for select, unspecified dates.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, May 20, at noon local time on oklama.com, though new and existing Cash App Cash Card holders have access to an exclusive ticket presale that begins on Thursday, May 19, 10 a.m. local time.

See the full list of dates for The Big Steppers Tour below.