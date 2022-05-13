Kendrick Lamar Announces The Big Steppers World Tour for 2022: See the Dates

Kendrick Lamar is back. After dropping his highly anticipated fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, on Friday (May 13), the rapper also unveiled plans for a tour in support of the album release — appropriately titled The Big Steppers Tour — which marks his first since 2018’s The DAMN. Tour.
The 65-date trek will see Lamar touring North America first, starting with Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center on July 19, and making stops in Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, Boston, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver and more before the leg’s conclusion on Sept. 15 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. The second leg of The Big Steppers Tour will commence three weeks later in Europe at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on Oct. 7, before concluding the trek at Auckland’s Spark Arena in New Zealand on Dec. 16.
Lamar’s “Family Ties” collaborator Baby Keem will be joining him as the opener for all dates, while Tanna Leone — the rapper’s recent pgLang signee who features on Big Steppers track “Mr. Morale” — will be joining for select, unspecified dates.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, May 20, at noon local time on oklama.com, though new and existing Cash App Cash Card holders have access to an exclusive ticket presale that begins on Thursday, May 19, 10 a.m. local time.
See the full list of dates for The Big Steppers Tour below.
The Big Steppers Tour https://t.co/LgMFiWPbWT pic.twitter.com/2txiUEwM5g
— Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) May 13, 2022
- Tue Jul 19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
- Thu Jul 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Fri Jul 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Sat Jul 23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Sun Jul 24 – Miami, FL – Rolling Loud
- Wed Jul 27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Fri Jul 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Sat Jul 30 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Sun Jul 31 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Tue Aug 02 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Thu Aug 04 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Fri Aug 05 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Sat Aug 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Sun Aug 07 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
- Tue Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Wed Aug 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Fri Aug 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Sat Aug 13 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
- Sun Aug 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Tue Aug 16 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- Thu Aug 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- Fri Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sat Aug 20 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Sun Aug 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Tue Aug 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Wed Aug 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
- Fri Aug 26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Sat Aug 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sun Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Tue Aug 30 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- Wed Aug 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Thu Sep 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Tue Sep 06 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
- Wed Sep 07 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
- Fri Sep 09 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Sat Sep 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Tue Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Wed Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Fri Oct 07 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
- Mon Oct 10 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
- Tue Oct 11 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
- Thu Oct 13 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena
- Sat Oct 15 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
- Mon Oct 17 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena
- Wed Oct 19 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena
- Fri Oct 21 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
- Mon Oct 24 – Stuttgart, DE – Scheleyerhalle
- Tue Oct 25 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion
- Wed Oct 26 – Laussane, CH – Vaudoise Aréna
- Fri Oct 28 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
- Sun Oct 30 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
- Mon Oct 31 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle
- Wed Nov 02– Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
- Thu Nov 03 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena
- Fri Nov 04 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena
- Sat Nov 05 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
- Mon Nov 07 – London, UK – The O2
- Tue-Nov 08 – London, UK – The O2
- Sun Nov 13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
- Wed Nov 16 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
- Thu Dec 01 – Perth, AUS – RAC Arena
- Sun Dec 04 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena
- Thu Dec 08 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena
- Mon Dec 12 – Brisbane, AUS – Entertainment Center
- Fri Dec 16 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena