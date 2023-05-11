×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Keanu Reeves’ Dogstar Collared For 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley Fest

Reeves and Co. will perform "brand new songs."

Dogstar
Dogstar Brian Bowen Smith

Dogstar has its day.

Keanu Reeves’ grunge-era band will mark their return to the stage on Saturday, May 27, with a performance at the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley music festival.

When bassist Reeves, guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose and drummer Rob Mailhouse take their positions in Northern California’s wine country, they’ll unleash “brand new songs,” organizers say.


BottleRock Napa Valley will provide Dogstar their first major performance in decades, and follows a low-key reunion last summer. “We are over the moon,” the band says of their booking.

Related

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 10: Ed Sheeran visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on May 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Ed Sheeran Talks 'Thinking Out Loud' Copyright Trial: 'I Had to Take a Stand'

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Dogstar

Keanu Reeves

See latest videos, charts and news

During their brief but bright run, Dogstar captured a lot of media attention due to Reeves’ participation, beginning with the release of their four-track EP Quattro Formaggi in 1996 after several years of playing gigs in the U.S. and overseas; a full-length album, Our Little Visionary, was only released in Japan.

The group toured the world, nabbed a spot at Glastonbury Festival, opened for David Bowie, and warmed up for Bon Jovi on a lap of Australia. A date in Japan in 2002 would be their last, before the bandmembers went their separate ways.

Another album, 1999’s Happy Ending, would prove to be their swansong as all three moved on to other projects.

Dogstar began teasing a return last July with a throwback snap from their prime and the message, “We’re back.”

That began nearly a year of periodic updates about the in-process recordings sessions with producer Dave Trumfio, including video of Reeves transposing arrangements and a post from August describing a “deep, layered, lush” record on the horizon.

Back in 2019, Reeves spoke with GQ magazine about Dogstar and what he suspects is the general feeling about his side project. “I guess it would have helped if our band was better,” he said at the time.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad