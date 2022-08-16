KAMP LA 2022 Enlists Monsta X, Kai, Jeon Somi & More for New U.S. K-Pop Festival

As festival season returns in full swing, a massive new K-pop experience is on its way to satiate a growing U.S. audience.

KAMP LA 2022 is the new mega concert coming to Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl stadium this fall with a slate of heavy hitters across Korean entertainment. For the kickoff lineup announcement, KAMP has shared that K-pop boy bands Monsta X, Super Junior and iKON will be joined by solo superstars Kai, Jeon Somi and BamBam. R&B chart-topper Zion.T will join the bill, as will girl group Lapillus, marking the group’s first U.S. appearance.

The full lineup, including additional headliners, is said to be announced in the coming weeks.

The concert is a joint production from KAMP Global (the South Korea-based entertainment brand that aims to bring K-pop globally through festivals, live events, immersive experiences, and artist representation) and the partnership brand Eventim Live Asia (focusing on Asia’s most prominent live markets).

Held inside Rose Bowl stadium, the two-day event promises connections to Korean art, food and gaming. The fest will also bring brand collaborations, including the likes of Korea’s beloved production studio Dingo Music and LA artist Kenny Scharf creating the KAMP LA 2022 aesthetics.

“It’s exciting to take part in the KAMP LA lineup,” Kai, a member of chart-topping boy bands EXO and SuperM, says in a statement. “This may legitimately be the biggest K-pop event in U.S. history.”

Super Junior leader Leeteuk adds that “this is something special that K-pop fans will remember and talk about for years to come.”

The historic Rose Bowl stadium has previously welcomed K-pop fans in the past. According to Billboard Boxscore, BTS’ two shows in May 2019 sold 113,040 tickets and earned $16.6 million to make it the single highest-grossing engagement in the venue’s Boxscore history (out-pacing the likes of Taylor Swift and U2).

This weekend, the Head in the Clouds festival will return to L.A. with Asia-spanning talent, including K-pop star Chung Ha, rapper Jay Park, rising R&B-pop star BIBI, singer-songwriter eaJ, and GOT7 member Jackson Wang.

“Everyone in K-pop wants to break into America,” says KAMP Global CEO Tim Kim. “There’s a deep connection between Korean culture and L.A. This was always the place to start, but we are also going to bring K-pop worldwide with KAMP and Eventim Live Asia. We will go to all markets where K-pop resonates — which is everywhere these days. KAMP isn’t just about mega-concerts or historic events — it’s a culture.”

Eventim Live Asia CEO Jason Miller adds that, “Kim’s vision was immediately exciting. KAMP Global and Eventim Live Asia share a true global vision for K-pop and the experience to make it happen in unprecedented ways. KAMP LA is a meaningful first step in that direction. There are many more to come.”

KAMP LA 2022 takes place between Oct. 15 and 16. Further lineup announcements and ticket sale details are forthcoming. Fans can visit KAMPLA.vip now to sign up for first-access tickets, VIP giveaways, chances to win backstage access and more.