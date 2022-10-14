A Day Before Debut, K-Pop Concert KAMP LA 2022 Loses Multiple Artists Over Visa Issues

Organizers and artists performing at KAMP LA 2022 predicted it would be “the biggest K-pop event in U.S. history” — but the two-day festival set for Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl this weekend is quickly seeing its plans shift for the worse.

Over the last 24 hours, online chatter has intensified that most of the scheduled artists on the KAMP lineup were not photographed departing South Korea from any of its international airports. Adding to the fuel were social media posts from KAMP artists like BamBam and Jeon Somi, both of whom hinted at delays in their travel plans to the U.S.

According to a source, an organizer with the festival shared internally on Friday (Oct. 14) that multiple artists were having visa issues and will be unable to perform at KAMP LA 2022 this weekend. In the same internal communication, the organizer said they plan to offer refunds.

Of the 15 artists scheduled to perform at KAMP LA, only boy band iKON and soloist Chung Ha have been photographed departing Korea from Seoul’s Incheon International Airport over the last 24 hours. Five members of the boy band Super Junior were also photographed leaving Incheon, but not the full band.

Meanwhile, fellow boy band P1Harmony appear to be in the States already, having shared a photograph from their visit to San Diego radio station Channel 93.3 on Friday morning. Three members of girl group aespa are also in the U.S., having attended NCT 127‘s concert at Newark’s Prudential Center on Thursday.

A representative for P1Harmony confirmed with Billboard that the band is planning to perform at KAMP, with rehearsals scheduled for Friday.

Billboard has reached out to KAMP for an official comment, as well as various reps for artists scheduled to perform.

KAMP LA was announced in August with a lineup also including Monsta X, Kai, Zion.T and girl group Lapillus. The mega-concert is a joint production from KAMP Global (the South Korea-based entertainment brand that aims to bring K-pop globally through festivals, live events, immersive experiences and artist representation) and partnership brand Eventim Live Asia.