Justin Bieber Is Taking His World Tour to India

MUMBAI – As part of his ongoing Justice world tour, Justin Bieber will perform in India on Oct. 18, it was announced today. The show, which is being co-promoted by AEG Presents and Indian entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow, will take place at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The stop will mark Bieber’s second concert in India, following his performance in Mumbai in May 2017, which was part of his Purpose world tour and attracted over 40,000 fans.

That gig marked one of the largest concerts by an international artist in India. This one will be the first stadium show by a foreign act after the onset of the pandemic, and the first since U2 closed out The Joshua Tree tour in Mumbai in December 2019. The Irish rockers played to more than 40,000 fans at the show, which was promoted by BookMyShow and Live Nation.

BookMyShow will be issuing around 43,000 tickets for Bieber’s India visit. Going by his streaming numbers in the country, the concert is likely to sell out. Bieber was the most heard non-Indian-origin artist on Apple Music India and local services Gaana and JioSaavn last year. On Spotify, he was second only to K-Pop juggernauts BTS.

Despite the high consumption of international music in India, the lack of large-size venues in the country has deterred many of the world’s biggest stars from touring here. In a keynote interview at Indian music conference All About Music conference in September 2021, Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun said, “I’ve never understood why you guys are able to create the studios and Bollywood and everything else but there aren’t enough great venues. It’s very hard to tour properly a global superstar that you can see by streams, deserves to be there a lot more. The infrastructure is not set up properly every single time we come.”

BookMyShow has opened registrations for the pre-sale of Bieber’s New Delhi gig, with tickets starting at 4,000 rupees (approx $50).