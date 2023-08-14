Jonas Brothers Kick Off Tour With 67-Song Setlist & Surprise Jimmy Fallon Appearance

Just one night after Hip Hop 50 Live rocked Yankee Stadium, Jonas Brothers took over the iconic New York City venue on Saturday (Aug. 12) for the opening night of their massive “Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour” trek.

The band’s latest world tour, which currently boasts a whopping 94 shows, features a setlist comprised of every song from each of their previous four studio albums — 2007’s Jonas Brothers, 2008’s A Little Bit Longer, 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times and 2019’s Happiness Begins — as well as selections from 2023’s The Album, standalone singles such as “What a Man Gotta Do” and “Leave Before You Love Me,” and solo tracks like Nick Jonas’ “Jealous” and Joe Jonas’ (by way of DNCE) “Cake by the Ocean.” As Nick Jonas told People, “It’s our most ambitious show we’ve ever put on, in the sense that building out five albums in one night was a challenge that I don’t think we fully understood after we’d already put it on sale.” He continued, “It’s amazing to just go back and look at the road that brought us to this moment now.”

As it has often been for the past decade-and-a-half, it was a family affair. Nick Jonas’ wife, Citadel star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, attended the tour’s opening night show, and she brought along their 18-month-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, to soundcheck. “From soundcheck to the stage with my girls. Yankees night one was beyond words,” Nick captioned a photo of him and his daughter sitting behind a drum kit. Joe Jonas’ wife, Emmy-nominated actress Sophie Turner, was also in attendance, standing alongside Chopra Jonas as the two took in the show together.

The celebrity appearances didn’t stop with the immediate Jonas Family. During the band’s second night at Yankee Stadium, Jimmy Fallon surprised fans with a sing-along to The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside.” “Huge thanks to @jonasbrothers for giving me the surprise guest spot on ‘The Tour’ tour. And thank you to @yankeestadium for turning it into the world’s biggest karaoke party. This is one of those nights I will never forget,” Fallon posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday night (Aug. 13).

In addition to Fallon, Grammy-winning gospel music superstar Kirk Franklin and Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter Jon Bellion joined Jonas Brothers for the first nights of The Tour. Both Franklin and Bellion appeared for a rendition of “Walls,” the lead single from The Album, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 back in May. Jonas Brothers even brought out their former security guard Robert “Big Rob” Feggans to rap his fan-favorite verse on “Burnin’ Up” (No. 5), one of the band’s several Hot 100 top ten hits to appear on the setlist. Jonas Brothers’ other top ten hits on The Tour setlist include 2008’s “Tonight” (No. 8) and 2019’s “Sucker” (No. 1).

Aug 12th: The Jonas Brothers performing “Walls” feat. Jon Bellion and Kirk Franklin at Yankee Stadium in New York City.#THETOUR pic.twitter.com/hGzgCUlGqr — Jonas Tour Media (@JonasTourMedia) August 13, 2023

Following their two sold-out Yankee Stadium shows, Jonas Brothers have announced a fifth hometown show at Prudential Center in New Jersey. Check out some videos of their performances below.