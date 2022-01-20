John Legend & Usher to Perform at Atlanta’s Beloved Benefit

Honoring the legacy of late civil rights activist and Congressman John Lewis, the upcoming Beloved Benefit will feature a special tribute performance by John Legend and a closing performance by Usher. The event returns to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 24.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news John Legend Usher See latest videos, charts and news

Marking his return as host will be entertainer Steve Harvey, who emceed the inaugural Beloved Benefit in March 2019. “It is such a privilege to serve as the emcee of the Beloved Benefit again,” said Harvey in a release announcing the event. “I’m honored to support this initiative as we build healthier and vibrant neighborhoods throughout this great metropolitan city.”

In addition to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, presenting sponsors for the evening include the Home Depot Foundation, Coca-Cola Company and Chick-fil-A Inc. Chick-fil-A vp of corporate social responsibility Rodney Bullard commented, “Our inaugural Beloved Benefit generated a tremendous outpouring of community support as we began our journey to call attention to the critical needs in these Atlanta neighborhoods. We are grateful for the continued generosity and advocacy of our friends, community leaders, sponsors and corporate partners who are helping us secure millions of dollars to empower economic mobility for these local residents.”

Beloved Benefit was inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s empowering vision of a beloved community wherein people work together to solve social issues ranging from racism and poverty to hunger and homelessness. All funds raised this year will be distributed among various nonprofit organizations serving Atlanta, including the Center for Employment Opportunities, the Latin American Association and Goodwill of North Georgia.