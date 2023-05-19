Jimmy Buffett Cancels Show Due to Undisclosed Medical ‘Issues That Needed Immediate Attention’

Jimmy Buffett canceled his planned concert in Charleston, S.C., on Saturday (May 20) with his Coral Reefer Band after telling fans on Thursday (May 18) that he is dealing with some undisclosed health issues.

In a Facebook message to his Parrothead nation, Buffett, 76, said the show at Credit One Stadium would be rescheduled with all tickets honored for the new date, writing, “These few words from Mark Twain about life changes, seemed perfect to pass on at this time. ‘Challenges,’ he said, ‘make life interesting, however overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.’ I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all.”

Specifically, Buffett said that earlier this week, he returned from a trip to the Bahamas and was “thawing out” from his California winter tour, “chomping at the bit to get to Charleston.” During a stop in Boston for a check-up, Buffett said he wound up “back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

Buffett did not disclose the ailment, the treatment he received or his prognosis, but continued with some well-worn advice for seafarers and land-lubbers alike. “Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” he wrote. “I also will promise you that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.”

The billionaire musician/entrepreneur postponed or canceled his five remaining 2022 tour dates in Sept. of last year due to an unspecified medical issues that required a brief hospitalization.

See Buffett’s post below.