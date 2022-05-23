Jackson Wang, NIKI and Rich Brian to Headline 2022 Head in the Clouds Festival

Jackson Wang of 88rising performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, Calif.

Heads in the Clouds festival is returning to Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., Aug. 20-21. Music and media company 88rising will see its signature event headlined by Jackson Wang (Magic Man Experience), NIKI and Rich Brian.

Yebi Labs (Joji DJ Set), BIBI, Jay Park and CHUNG HA will also take the stage at the festival produced in conjunction with Goldenvoice, which puts on Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals in Southern California.

Related 88rising Founder on Assembling a Historic Coachella Set

This year’s festival also includes live performances from mxmtoon, the debut of Audrey Nuna + Deb Never’s joint project, eaJ, ATARASHII GAKKO! and MILLI. Additional artists on the lineup include 1nonly, boylife, Chasu, Ylona Garcia, SHOTTA SPENCE, Stephanie Poetri, Tiger JK and Warren Hue.

New activations this year will include Magic Man and the Thunder Theatre,, Joji’s Pop Up Shop and Enjoy YEAR OF. The iconic 626 Night Market has once again partnered with Head in the Clouds as the festival’s official food curator for the 4th year in a row. More details on vendors and food and beverage activations are expected to be announced soon.

This year’s festival follows 88rising’s triumphant Coachella main stage takeover. The 80-minute set was one of the rare instances of a label-curated stage at the world famous desert festival. The “Head in the Clouds Forever” stage brought performances from NIKI, Rich Brian, Warren Hue, BIBI, Jackson Wang, MILLI, CL & 2NE1 and Japanese superstar Hikaru Utada. “All those energies combined – the past, present and future – people freaked out and were calling it historic, monumental, all those different words,” 88rising founder Sean Miyashiro told Billboard back in April.

Passes for this year’s festival begin at $249, with VIP options available. Fans can register now for the ticket onsale scheduled to begin Thursday at 12 p.m. PT. Check out the full lineup below.