Jack White, Sam Fender and More Set For New Australian Fest Harvest Rock

Jack White, The Black Crowes, Groove Armada and Sam Fender will make the long haul to Adelaide, Australia this November for Harvest Rock, a new festival split over two sites.

Produced by Jess Ducrou and Paul Piticco’s Secret Sounds, the inaugural two-day event will also feature Khruangbin, The Lumineers, Kurt Vile and a lineup of homegrown stars, from Crowded House to Tones And I, The Avalanches, Courtney Barnett, Angus & Julia Stone, The Teskey Brothers and more.

Adelaide’s Rymill and King Rodney Parks will host the fest across Nov. 19 and 20. The general onsale starts next Wednesday (Aug. 24).

Harvest Rock is the latest brand attached to the Secret Sounds portfolio, the Live-Nation affiliated festival and touring specialist that also produces Byron Bay’s Splendour In The Grass and the traveling Falls Festival.

With a population of about 1.3 million, and a renowned wine, food and arts culture, Adelaide is one of Australia’s big five cities. Though, due to its relative isolation from the major east coast cities, the most populous being Sydney and Melbourne, Adelaide all too often misses out on major tours.

Harvest Rock and several other initiatives in this fertile part of the world hope to change all that.

LN is separately partnering on a new 1,600-capacity venue, which should open later this year on Hindley Street, in central Adelaide.

Roughly A$6 million will be injected into Hindley Street Music Hall, a venture of Secret Sounds, LN, Five Four Entertainment, and the team behind Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall and The Triffid.

Adelaide, Australia’s UNESCO City of Music, recently hosted the independent music community’s Indie-Con industry gathering and the 2022 AIR Awards.