Hozier, Lord Huron & Noah Kahan to Headline Iron Blossom Music Festival

Starr Hill Presents & Haymaker Productions announce the inaugural Iron Blossom Music Festival, taking place in the heart of Richmond, Va. on Aug. 26 and 27. Iron Blossom will offer two days of topline musical talent in the idyllic and historic Monroe Park, located next to the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.

Iron Blossom will draw from Richmond’s vibrant and diverse community to bring fans a unique musical experience, with local artists sharing the stage with regional acts and international headliners. Headliners include singer-songwriter Hozier, indie rockers Lord Huron and indie pop singer Noah Kahan. Additional artists rounding out the two days of good vibes and harmonies include: Elle King, Faye Webster, Rayland Baxter, Colony House, The Heavy Heavy, Nikki Lane, Devon Gilfillian, Mipso, Son Little, Celisse and more.

The event is a partnership between Starr Hill Presents, IMGoing Events, Haymaker Productions, and Lovely Day Presents.

Ken MacDonald of IMGoing Events says “the growth of Richmond is on full display here. We look forward to having Iron Blossom be a showcase for the vibrancy and culture of the city and a positive, enduring part of the community.”

“This is the moment the people of Richmond deserve and Iron Blossom is the ‘arrival’ moment for music fans in Richmond,” says Tom Beals of Haymaker Productions. “It’s because of the fans that we’re able to do this at all. The love of live music is part of Richmond’s culture, and we get to share in that by bringing these artists to Monroe Park.”

In addition to these vibrant musical offerings, the Iron Blossom Music Festival will bring attendees the very best of Central Virginia’s food, beverage and maker communities. Fans will enjoy farm to table and various street foods, craft beers and cocktails, and wares from dozens of artisan vendors. A VIP experience is being offered, giving fans up-close stage views, an exclusive lounge with cash bars, vendors and more.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 4 at noon ET at IronBlossomFestival.com.