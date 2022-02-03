Korn, Disturbed & Breaking Benjamin to Headline 2022 Inkcarceration Fest: See the Full Lineup

After a record-breaking 2021 event, Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival is returning with headlining performances from Korn, Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin and Evanescence. Festival organizer Danny Wimmer Presents plans to surpass last year’s record-breaking attendance of 75,000 people with additional performances from Lamb Of God, Papa Roach, Seether, Falling In Reverse, Three Days Grace, I Prevail and more.

The 2022 lineup will also include Black Label Society, Theory of a Deadman, Black Veil Brides, Jelly Roll Code Orange, Sleeping with Sirens, Avatar, Nothing More, Sick Puppies amongst others.

Inkcarceration 2022 will be held from July 15 to July 17 at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, which was made famous by the film The Shawshank Redemption. Complimentary tours of the prison will be available for attendees. “We are thrilled to be playing on the historic and hallowed grounds of the Ohio State Reformatory for our first Inkcarceration. Ohio, are you ready?” said Disturbed’s David Draiman in a release.

In addition to three days of music and haunted attractions, the 2022 festival will host a tattoo convention with more than 30 shops and 70 tattoo artists. Fans can book appointments with visiting artists, and Inkcarceration will host nightly tattoo competitions judged by musician and Big Brother alum Jenncity, actor Robert LaSardo and tattooist Caleb Neff.

“The 2022 edition will be, by far, our most ambitious year yet,” said Inkcarceration co-founder Daniel Janssen in a release. “The partnership with the Danny Wimmer Presents team has really enhanced all aspects of the festival and fan experience. Seeing the excitement this event continues to bring to this state and city of Mansfield, along with the fan support from all over the country, makes me so proud to call Ohio my home.”

Single day, weekend general admission and VIP passes for Inkcarceration are on sale now, with single day general admission passes starting at $79.99 plus fees, single day VIP passes starting at $189.99 plus fees, weekend GA passes starting at $164.99 plus fees, and weekend VIP passes starting at $449.99 plus fees. Find passes and additional packages here.

See the full Inkcarceration lineup below.