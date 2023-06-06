×
Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters, Kelly Clarkson & More to Perform at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival

The two-day event will take place at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on September 22 and 23.

Fall Out Boy
Fall Out Boy Pamela Littky

The iHeartRadio Music Festival is heading back to Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena this fall, complete with a sizzling, star-studded lineup.

The 2023 performers for the two-day event, announced Tuesday (June 6), include Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, TLC, Thirty Seconds to Mars and more.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will take place on September 22 and 23 and promises onstage collaborations and surprise performances.

“We’re particularly excited about this year’s lineup,” said Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia, in a press statement. “This is the only festival in the world with this range of genres – spanning all the styles you hear on our 860 stations and the iHeartRadio app. Each performer can sell out on their own, so it’s incredibly rare that you can see them all together on the same stage.”

For the first time this year, the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival will broadcast live on Hulu for those who can’t make the event in person. As usual, the festival can also be enjoyed via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country.

Capital One cardholders will have access to presale tickets for the iHeartRadio Music Festival beginning June 14 at 1 p.m. ET through June 16 at 1 p.m. ET. Capital One cardholders can also add a Capital One Access Pass when purchasing presale tickets, which includes access to a private soundcheck performance by Fall Out Boy, plus complimentary food, drinks and more. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 16 on AXS.com.

