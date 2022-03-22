Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Sir Mix-A-Lot & Many More On Board For ‘I Love the 90s’ Arena Tour

Vanilla Ice performs on stage during the I Love The 90's tour at Summer Night Concerts at PNE Amphitheatre on August 29, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada.

If you love the ’90s, then you’re really gonna love the lineup for the latest edition of the “I Love the 90s” arena tour. The upcoming go-round of the tour that celebrates the music of the Bush-Clinton fanny pack years was announced by Universal Attractions Agency on Tuesday (March 22), top-lined by some of the most beloved artists of yesteryear, including Vanilla Ice, 2 Live Crew, Tone Loc, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Montell Jordan, Tag Team, DJ Kool and many more.

Following a two-year lay-off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tour is slated to hit the road again beginning May 14 at the Waterfront Park in San Diego. The routing will then take the gang through Las Vegas, Milwaukee, Sioux Falls, Philadelphia, and Waco before wrapping up on Oct. 8 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

“Ice is back, and so is The I Love the 90’s Tour… FINALLY,” said headliner Vanilla Ice in a statement. “We’ve been waiting what seems like forever for the chance to hit your town LIVE and IN PERSON, and I know you have too – so you better get in where you fit in and get back to the 90’s where the party never stops!”

Among the other acts on the bill are: Naughty By Nature’s Treach, Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath, Kid ‘n Play, All-4-One, Coolio, Rob Base, Color Me Badd, C+C Music Factory feat. Freedom Williams and The Funky bunch. Click here for ticket information.

I Love The 90’s Tour 2022 Dates:

May 14 — San Diego, CA @ Waterfront Park

May 20 — North Las Vegas, NV @ The AMP at Craig Ranch

May 21 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field

May 22 — Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Amphitheater

June 3 — St. Paul, MN @ CHS Field

June 24 — Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

June 25 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 2 — Belcourt, ND @ Sky Dancer Casino

July 15 — Manchester, IA @ Delaware County Fair

Aug. 5 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Sioux Falls Stadium

Aug. 6 — Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

Aug. 7 — Aurora, IL @ River Edge Park

Aug. 19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 21 — Stamford, CT @ Stamford Food Fest

Sept. 10 — Pelham, TN @ The Caverns Amphitheater

Sept. 16 — Waco, TX @ The Backyard, Waco

Sept. 23 — Cypress, TX @ The Barn at Frio Hill Country Grill

Sept. 24 — Boerne, TX @ The Round Up

Sept. 30 — Glendale, AZ @ Camelback Ranch

Oct. 8 — Evansville, IN @ Ford Center