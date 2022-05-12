Hulu to Stream Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits Festivals in 2022-2023

A general view of the atmosphere during Walk the Moon's performance at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 16, 2019 in Manchester, Tenn.

For the first time ever, Hulu will serve as the official streaming platform for C3 Presents’ three biggest festivals. The streamer announced the collaboration with Live Nation on Thursday (May 12), which will bring Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits Music Festival to Hulu for 2022 and 2023.

Hulu streamed Lolla last summer and will kick off its broadcast of the three events this summer when Bonnaroo kicks off on June 16, followed by Lolla beginning on July 28 from Grant Park in Chicago and Austin City Limits on Oct. 7. According to a release, select performances will be livestreamed exclusively to Hulu SVOD subscribers at no additional cost.

Addition behind-the-scenes and unique footage will also be available to subscribers, with the specific livestream schedules to be announced in the weeks before each event. Two different live feeds will be available Friday-Sunday for each festival, with an additional feed from the Thursday shows from Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza; ACL does not have Thursday programming.

“Hulu and Live Nation are both committed to delivering exceptional entertainment to fans, so we are thrilled to be collaborating with them, again, as we expand our offering to include these three legendary festivals,” said Hulu president Joe Earley in a statement. “Each event is unique, but all three bring people together for incredible music, artistry, and experiences, which we are fortunate to be able to share with Hulu subscribers.”

This year’s ACL will run from Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16 in Zilker Park in Austin Texas and feature sets from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks, SZA and Lil Nas X, while Bonnaroo will unfold from June 16-19 in Manchester, Tennessee with headliners Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Ricch and J. Cole and Lolla will take place from July 28-31 on the Chicago lakefront and host Metallica, Dua Lipa, Green Day and Doja Cat.

“The demand for live music is at an all-time high and the live experience has never been more connected to digital,” said C3 Presents’ Charlie Walker in the statement. “By expanding our partnership with Hulu, even more fans will be able to tune into each of these incredible festival experiences in real-time and enjoy live performances from their favorite artists with the fans on-site.”