XG, Jackson Wang, Rina Sawayama & More Announced for Head in the Clouds LA  

The fifth annual Head in the Clouds Los Angeles Music & Arts Festival has announced the lineup for its Aug. 5-6 event. The 2023 LA headliners include DPR Live, DPR Ian, Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian, Rina Sawayama, XG, YOASOBI and special guest ZEDD.

Additional performers for the West Coast iteration include TOKiMONSTA, Keith Ape, Yerin Baek, ATARASHII GAKKO!, MILLI, Warren Hue and more for two days at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. More than 35 artists will grace the stage of the festival, produced by label 88rising and promoter Goldenvoice, who also puts on Coachella.

In addition to performances, Head in the Clouds will welcome back 626 Night Market for the fourth year as food curator for the festival. This year’s full list of offerings will be announced in the coming months.

The LA lineup follows Head in the Clouds’ first New York edition from May 20-21. 88rising in partnership with Goldenvoice and The Bowery Presents hosted the inaugural Head in the Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens with sets from DUMBFOUNDEAD, MILLI, Beabadoobee, Rich Brian, ITZY, XG, NIKI and more. The music-filled weekend doubled as a celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and the 100th anniversary of Forest Hills Stadium.

This year marked the first time the Head in the Clouds festival expanded to a new market in North America following its run in Los Angeles (2018-19; 2021-22) and 2022 festivals in Jakarta, Indonesia, and Manila, Philippines.

Registration for presale passes starts today for the LA festival. The presale officially launches Thursday at 10 a.m. PT. Passes go on sale here May 30 at 10 a.m. PT. Check out the full lineup below.