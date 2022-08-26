Harry Styles Is Keeping the Love on Tour With Additional 2023 European Shows

Harry Styles‘ Love on Tour has been a smash hit, so much so that the far-reaching trek is receiving a major expansion next year. On Friday (Aug. 26), Live Nation announced that the “As It Was” singer will be embarking on another European leg of his Love on Tour in 2023, and added new shows to his North and South American legs of the tour.

After Styles’ 11 remaining dates at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, the star will be heading down to Austin’s Moody Center, which just received a sixth date slated for Oct. 3. Chicago will also be getting a sixth date tacked on to the 28-year-old’s residency at the city’s United Center, and is scheduled for Oct. 15. Gabriels will be supporting Styles during his Austin dates (Sept. 25-26, Sept. 28-29 and Oct. 2-3), while Jessie Ware will be the opening act for Chicago (Oct. 6, 8-9, Oct 13-15).

For South America, Styles’ Nov. 29 date in Lima, Peru has received a venue upgrade to Estadio Nacional, which has a capacity of 43,086 attendees. São Paulo, Brazil, also gets a second date, with the singer tacking on a Dec. 13 date at the Allianz Parque. Styles will be playing the venue on Dec. 6. Koffee will support on all South American dates.

The Grammy winner will be heading back to Europe in 2023 starting on May 13 at the CASA Arena in Horsens, Denmark, and will make stops in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Barcelona and more before wrapping things up at Italy’s RCF Arena. Wet Leg will support Styles on all European dates, with Inhaler joining the rock duo June 10.

Tickets go on sale via Live Nation on staggered dates: Lima tickets will be available starting on Aug. 29, with São Paulo the following day at 10 a.m. local time. The new Austin and Chicago dates will both go on sale on Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. local time, while the European dates go up for grabs at Sept. 2, also at 10 a.m. local time.

See the full list of the 2023 European Love on Tour dates below.

May 13 – Horsens, Denmark – CASA Arena

May 17 – Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion

May 22 – Coventry, UK – Coventry Building Society Arena

May 26 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 1 – Paris, France – Stade De France

June 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands –Johan Cruijff Arena

June 10 – Slane, Ireland – Slane Castle*!

June 13 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

June 14 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

June 20 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

June 24 – Werchter, Belgium – Festivalpark

June 27 – Dusseldorf, Germany – MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA

July 2 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

July 5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

July 8 – Austria, Vienna – Ernst-Happel-Stadion

July 12 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company

July 14 – Madrid, Spain – Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool

July 18 – Lisbon, Portugal – Passeio Maritimo Alges

July 22 – Reggio Emilia, Italy – RCF Arena!