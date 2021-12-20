Harry Styles’ Pre-Orange Bowl Concert Canceled Amid COVID Surge

It looks like Harry Styles won’t be headed to Florida for the Capital One Beach Bash after all. On Monday (Dec. 20), Capital One announced that the free concert, which was meant to kick off the pre-game fun at the Orange Bowl in South Beach, has been canceled due to the current spike in COVID-19 cases.

“Due to increasing logistical and production challenges related to the pandemic and after consultation with the artists and their production teams, we have jointly made the difficult decision to cancel the Capital One Beach Bash originally scheduled for December 30, 2021 on South Beach at Lummus Park,” reads a statement from Capital One. “While we are disappointed to not host the concert, we are excited for a great Playoff Semifinal game at the Capital One Orange Bowl.”

The pop star was set to headline the concert alongside a performance by Khalid, and ticketholders would have been required to provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID test results from within 72 hours.

The Capital One Beach Bash is just the latest event canceled or put on hold due to the ongoing COVID surge thanks to the new Omicron variant. On Sunday, organizers axed the Miami stop of the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour altogether, while the U.K. has reintroduced a face-mask requirement in nightclubs and concert venues out of concern for the public’s health and safety.

Meanwhile, Styles recently put a bow on his just-wrapped Love on Tour in support of his 2020 sophomore solo album Fine Line, which closed out Nov. 28 with a show in Long Island, New York.