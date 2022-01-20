Harry Styles Cancels Australian & New Zealand ‘Love on Tour’ Dates

Harry Styles will no longer bring his Love on Tour to Australia and New Zealand.

Live Nation revealed on Thursday (Jan. 20) that the Down Under shows originally set for November 2020 have been officially canceled. As the coronavirus began to spread, the original dates were postponed indefinitely.

“Due to the continuing challenges for international touring, the Harry Styles ‘Love On Tour’ is unable to be rescheduled for Australia & New Zealand in 2022,” reads a statement on Live Nation’s Australian website. “The current arena tour will be cancelled whilst we work towards a new tour, with all ticket holders receiving a full refund accordingly.”

Explore Explore Harry Styles See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The singer announced the rescheduled dates for the European and South American legs earlier in the week. The outing that will feature opening sets from Arlo Parks (Dublin), Koffee (Latin America), Mitski (UK dates) and Wolf Alice (select European shows) on select dates is slated to kick off on June 11 with a show at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow and run through a Dec. 10 gig at Pedreira Paulo Leminski in Curitiba, Brazil.

All existing tickets for rescheduled shows will remain valid for the new dates; tickets for the new shows go on general sale at 9 a.m. on Jan. 28. According to a release announcing the dates, the tour will follow all local and public health guidelines as well as venue protocols at the time of each gig.

Styles wrapped his Love On Tour North American run on Nov. 28 in Long Island, N.Y. after 42 shows.