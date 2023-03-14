Blue Note Jazz Festival Reveals New York City Lineup & Dates

Blue Note has announced the dates and lineup for its 12th annual Blue Note Jazz Festival, set to kick off on May 31 in New York City. Performers will include headliner Grace Jones, Pat Metheny, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge,) Robert Glasper, BJ The Chicago Kid, Talib Kweli and Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers. Legendary blues guitarist and singer Buddy Guy is also set to perform during his Damn Right Farewell tour.

“The Blue Note Jazz Festival is celebrating the pulse and culture of New York City, and there is no better way to do that than by experiencing iconic artists throughout iconic venues this summer,” says Blue Note director of programming, Alex Kurland. “We’re proud to spotlight multi-generational, legendary artists who have had an extraordinary impact and influence on music and culture.”

This year’s festival will happen across a number of New York City venues including the Beacon Theatre, Sony Hall, Town Hall, SummerStage in Central Park, Celebrate Brooklyn at the Prospect Park Bandshell, the Blue Note Jazz Club in Greenwich Village and Hammerstein Ballroom on May 31, where Jones will take the stage.

The festival also expanded to Napa Valley last year, where Blue Note will be hosting a weekend of performances at the Silverado Resort, including artist in residence Robert Glasper with Dave Chappelle. In the past, performers have included Black Star, Snoop Dogg, Chaka Khan, Maxwell, Dinner Party, Madlib, Thundercat, Flying Lotus, JD & Domi Beck and Corinne Bailey Rae. The Napa Valley festival will take place from July 28 through 30.

Since its opening in Septmber of 1981, the Blue Note Jazz Club has drawn timeless names including Dizzy Gillespie, Sarah Vaughan, Chick Corea, Stevie Wonder and more. The clubs have spread far beyond New York City, with new stages popping up in Milan, Honolulu, Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo, Napa, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. Tickets and more information can be found on the Blue Note website.