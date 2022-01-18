Goose Announces Radio City Music Hall Debut & New Single ‘Borne’

Connecticut rock band Goose is set to return to New York City with their Radio City Music Hall debut. On June 25, the band will perform three sets — one acoustic and two electric — at the iconic venue for 6,000 fans.

“Performing at a historic venue like Radio City Music Hall is a dream come true for all of us! I can’t thank our fans enough for getting us here,” said drummer Ben Atkind in a release.

The Radio City Music Hall gig comes in the midst of the group’s 25-date winter tour that’s running through Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Philadelphia and more.

Goose is celebrating the announcement of the Radio City Music Hall show with the release of a new studio single, “Borne.” The song grapples with the self-doubt that emerges as a product of the creative process, and serves as a sanguine take on a common artist’s dilemma. Listen to the track below.

“'[Borne]’ is a pretty unfiltered breath of newness; a beginning statement,” said guitarist and lead singer Rick Mitarotonda in a release. “The song is a declaration to oneself to remember to not overthink things and make them more than they should be. It’s a reminder to try to be honest, and to let our work be what it is.”

Initial Radio City Music Hall tickets will be available through a lottery, with a request period starting now through Wednesday (Jan. 19) at 5 p.m. ET. Winners will be notified before a venue presale on Thursday from 10 a.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET. The general onsale begins Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. ET. Head to Goose’s website for Radio City Music Hall tickets and more information on the winter tour.