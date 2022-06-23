UK’s Glastonbury Festival Welcomes Back Fans After Pandemic Break

Glastonbury sign during sunset on day one of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 22, 2022 in Glastonbury, England.

Thousands of people are returning to England’s Glastonbury Festival as the five-day music and performing arts event reopened Wednesday (June 22) for the first time in three years after being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival, which is marking its 50th anniversary, has 3,000 performers scheduled, including Billie Eilish, Diana Ross, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney. McCartney’s weekend gig will make him, at age 80, the festival’s oldest solo headline performer.

Festival-goers started lining up to enter the gates at Worthy Farm in Somerset, southwest England, early Wednesday. Many struggled to get to the site because the festival coincided with the largest rail strike that Britain has seen in decades. Just 60% of trains were expected to run on Wednesday, with more walkouts planned for Thursday and Saturday.

Hundreds of people waited with their bags at London’s Paddington Station to try to get on a train to the festival. Camilla Seward, 26, described feeling “abject panic” when the rail strikes were announced. “It is my first-ever actual festival. We bought the ticket nearly three years ago. I’ve been so stressed out about getting there that I haven’t even thought about who I am excited to see,” she said.