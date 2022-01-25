GAYLE Extends Headlining Tour, Adds Dates With Tate McRae

Rising star GAYLE is adding dates to her debut headlining tour. Less than three weeks after announcing her first three headlining shows, Gayle is expanding her tour by 10 new dates.

GAYLE will now play second shows in Nashville and New York on March 10 and 21, respectively. In April, the “abcdefu” singer will also perform in Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, Portland and San Francisco. Following her North American dates, GAYLE will hop over to London for a May 30 gig at Omeara.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news gayle Tate McRae See latest videos, charts and news

The new dates come after the initial run sold out immediately earlier this month for the 17-year-old who had a stellar 2021. Her debut single “abcdefu” is in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, so far peaking at No. 8, and the singer topped Billboard’s Emerging Artists list. Her hit continues as the biggest song in the world, as it logged a third week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Jan. 29).

Between her headlining dates, GAYLE will also serve as support for Tate McRae’s 2022 North American tour. GAYLE will hit six stops with McRae in Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia, New York, Boston and Washington, D.C.

Beyond those dates, GAYLE will also tour the U.S. with AJR for their Ok Orchestra tour from late April until May 20.

GAYLE also recently shared her eagerly anticipated new single “ur just horny.” Check out the official music video for the new single below. The single is part of an upcoming EP expected out this spring.

Tickets for GAYLE’s headlining dates go on sale to the general public on Friday. Head here for more information. See the full list of headlining dates below.