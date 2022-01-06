GAYLE Announces Her First Headlining Tour Dates

Fast-rising star GAYLE has set her first headlining shows. The Nashville-based artist will perform three intimate sets in Nashville, Los Angeles and New York this March.

The three shows will take place at Exit/In on March 9, The Roxy Theatre on March 14 and Mercury Lounge on March 22.

Explore Explore gayle See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“finally able to play these headline shows,” she captioned her Instagram post announcing the concerts.

The shows follow a stellar 2021 for the 17-year-old artist, who topped Billboard’s Emerging Artists list with her debut single, “abcdefu.” The song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 51 in December — later reaching No. 15 — and also topped the Emerging Atists chart. The song saw a surge on Tik Tok late last year that resulted in “abcdefu” being featured in more than half a million videos on the platform.

Ahead of the announcement, the teen made her late-night debut Jan. 5 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform her breakout hit. Despite shelving the F-bombs to make the song acceptable to the FCC, GAYLE delivered an a amped-up performance.

GAYLE’s debut release also had a number of remixes, including “angrier,” “chill” and “nicer” (i.e., no expletives), that helped bolster its success. According to GAYLE’s labels Atlantic Records and Arthouse Records, the artist has earned more than 500 million worldwide streams.

Along with her first headlining dates, GAYLE is bringing even more to the table in 2022. The artist is set to release more music in 2022, including a follow up single later this month.

Tickets for GAYLE’s debut headlining gigs go on sale Friday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m. local time. Head to her website for more information.