Fugees Cancel Reunion Tour Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Ms. Lauryn Hill broke the news on Friday (Jan. 21) that the Fugees‘ global reunion tour will not be happening due to COVID-19 complicating touring conditions.

“We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen. The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe,” she wrote in a letter posted to her Instagram. “An idea sparked to honor and celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Score but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work.”

The Grammy-winning artist was set to reunite with bandmates Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel for the first time in 15 years during the already once rescheduled 12-show international run — presented by Diaspora Calling and produced by Live Nation — to celebrate the anniversary of their landmark 1996 album, The Score. Their sophomore and final studio album reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200; scored hits with “Killing Me Softly,” “Fu-Gee-La” and “Ready or Not;” and won the Grammy Award for best rap album and another for best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals for “Killing Me Softly.”

“We just wanted to do something timeless. We all had albums we loved and the word ‘classic’ was in our minds,” Jean told Billboard in a 2021 interview during Black Music Month. “It still resonates now because it’s reality music. It’s all from the soul, so it has no time or place.”

The Fugees hosted a surprise, one-time reunion show at Pier 117 in New York on Sept. 22, which was filmed and later aired during the Global Citizen Live event on Sept. 25. With the original tour announcement, the renowned trio was partnering with Global Citizen for as-yet-unspecified philanthropic initiatives around the tour, which was scheduled around North America, Europe and Africa.

“It was kinda initiated by Ms. Hill, but the idea was floating around since last year,” Michel told Billboard before the NYC show about how the idea of the reunion tour came to be. “But you know last year with the pandemic, nobody really knew which way the world was going. It happened organically. She reached out to Wyclef and they reached out to me. I said, ‘Listen, if it feels right, let’s see what happens.’ I think the culture really needed it, wanted it, so we’re just giving them what they want.”

“We’re grateful for the special night we did get to share with some of you in New York, with that rare live moment,” Ms. Hill continued in her post. “If opportunity, public safety, and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to visit this again sometime soon. THANK YOU for all your love and support throughout the years.”

