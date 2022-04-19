FORMAT Music, Art & Tech Festival to Feature Phoenix, Khruangbin, Flaming Lips

The inaugural edition of the FORMAT festival will bring a world-class mix of art, music and technology to the heart of the Ozarks in September. The event (whose name is a portmanteau for Music + Art + Technology) will take place from Sept. 23-25 on the private Sugar Creek Airstrip in Bentonville, Arkansas and feature performances from more than 50 acts including Rüfüs Du Sol, Phoenix, Khruangbin, Beach House, The War On Drugs, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, The Flaming Lips, Jungle, and Herbie Hancock.

A release also promises “uniquely integrated performances, installations, and art experiences” from such renowned visual artists as Doug Aitken, sculptor Nick Cave, Jacolby Satterwhite, Pia Camil, Marinella Senatore, assume vivid astro focus, Maurizio Cattelan’s Toiletpaper Magazine, John Gerrard in collaboration with Richie Hawtin, Justin Lowe & Jonah Freeman, Sissel Tolaas, Charlap Hyman & Herrero, and many more.

“We had a vision for what this festival could be and made careful booking decisions in order for this to be a really special experience,” said C3 Presents partner and festival co-founder Charles Attal in a statement to Billboard. “As an art fan and music lover, I am personally excited about this show and look forward to seeing how it evolves year over year.”

The event is a production of C3 Presents and TRIADIC and it will take place on 250 acres of forested land just minutes from downtown Bentonville. It will feature site-specific commissions and architectural installations along with the musical headliners performing on a pair of traditional stages, as well as custom-built alternative settings, including “hidden forest enclaves, an open-air pavilion, a converted disco barn, and a multi-room speakeasy,” according to the announcement.

Other acts slated to perform include: Herbie Hancock, the Marias, Richie Hawtin, Tundercat, Fatboy Slim, Moses Sumney, Elle King, Robert Glasper, Jamila Woods, Third World, Leftover Salmon and many more.