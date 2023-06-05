Foo Fighters Set Stadium Tour of Australia and New Zealand

Just days after dropping a new album, Foo Fighters have confirmed they’re dropping in on Australia and New Zealand during the next southern summer.

The Foos will embark on a major stadium tour of Australia, starting Nov. 29 at Perth’s HBF Park, before heading east for concerts in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Then, in the New Year, Dave Grohl and Co. make the leap across the Tasman Sea for January 2024 outdoor concerts in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington.

Though the Foos haven’t undertaken a headline tour of both countries since 2018, that doesn’t tell the story of the rockers’ connection with Australasian audiences.

The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers are seasoned travelers to the lands Down Under, and they’re always welcome here.

Indeed, when COVID-related lockdowns lifted and borders began to open, the Foos last year made their way to Geelong, 40 miles southwest of Melbourne, for a special date at the GMHBA Stadium.

Who better than the Foos to christen Australia’s live circuit with the first full-capacity stadium show by an international act in Australia since early 2020.

That one-off show, the upcoming tour, and many Foos treks before it, is produced by Frontier Touring, the concerts specialist founded by the late Michael Gudinski. Grohl was so close to Gudinski, he’s a guest in the forthcoming documentary on the Mushroom Group founder, entitled Ego.

Foo Fighters have a longstanding love affair with Australia. Their tenth and latest studio album Medicine At Midnight debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Chart in February 2021, the band’s eighth leader in these parts.

The band’s 11th studio album But Here We Are dropped last Friday, and represents a new dawn for the act, whose members are still grieving the untimely death last year of talismanic drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The Foos returned to the stage last month for the launch of their current world tour, which includes headline sets at festivals Boston Calling, Sonic Temple, Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, Riot Fest, and more. Josh Freese, a veteran studio and touring drummer, was recently unveiled as the Foos’ full-time drummer.

Tickets for the ANZ tour go on sale Thursday, June 15 via frontiertouring.com/foofighters, with pre-sales available from this Friday, June 9.

Foo Fighters 2023/24 tour of Australia and New Zealand:

Nov. 29 — ​HBF Park, Perth, WA

​With special guests The Chats and Teenage Jones​

Ticketmaster.com.au

Dec. 2, ​Coopers Stadium, Adelaide, SA

With special guests The Chats + Body Type​

​ Ticketek.com.au

​Dec. 4 — ​AAMI Park, Melbourne, VIC

With special guests Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers + Hot Milk (UK)

​ Ticketek.com.au

Dec. 9 — ​Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

With special guests The Chats + Hot Milk (UK)​

​ Ticketek.com.au ​

Dec. 12 — ​Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

​With special guests The Chats + Hot Milk (UK)

​ Ticketek.com.au ​

Jan. 20, 2024 — ​GO Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland, NZ

​With special guests ??? + Dick Move

​ Ticketmaster.co.nz ​

Jan. 24, 2024 — ​Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, NZ

​With special guests ??? + Dick Move

​ Axs.com.au ​

Jan. 27, 2024 — ​Sky Stadium, Wellington, NZ

With special guests ??? + Dick Move

Ticketek.co.nz



Presented by Frontier Touring, American Express, Triple M (AU) and The Rock (NZ)