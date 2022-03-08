Foo Fighters Set 2022 Stadium Tour of Australia and New Zealand

Foo Fighters’ one-off stadium show last week in Australia was just an entrée, with the rock legends set to mount a full-scale stadium tour later this year.

Dave Grohl and Co. will head south in the run-in to Christmas, for a six-date tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Produced by Frontier Touring, the trek starts Nov. 30 at Perth’s HBF Park, then visits open-air venues in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney, before leaping the Tasman for shows at Wellington’s Sky Stadium, and Auckland’s Western Springs Stadium.

The Foos are box-office dynamite in these parts, with 12 arena and stadium tours under their belts, most recently in 2018. That trek, like so many others, was organized by Frontier Touring, the company build by the late Mushroom Group chairman Michael Gudinski.

Across their career, record sales in Australia top 1.8 million. Their tenth and latest LP, 2021’s Medicine At Midnight, debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, for their eighth leader. Medicine is the Foos’ seventh successive No. 1 on the survey, equaling U2, Taylor Swift and homegrown comedy act The 12th Man. Only Eminem has had a longer streak of No. 1 studio albums, with nine.

The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers kicked another goal last Friday, when they played to a full house at Geelong’s GMHBA Stadium, the first full-capacity stadium show by an international act in Australia since early 2020.

Supports on the upcoming jaunt include The Chats, Teenage Joans, Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers, Hot Milk, Amyl And The Sniffers and Dick Move.

Tickets are on sale Thursday, March 10.

Foo Fighters’ 2022 tour of Australia and New Zealand:

Nov. 30 — HBF Park, Perth

Dec. 4 — AAMI Park, Melbourne

Dec. 10 — Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Dec. 12 — Accor Stadium, Sydney

Dec. 15 — Sky Stadium, Wellington

Dec. 17 — Western Springs Stadium, Auckland