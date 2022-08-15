Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert Plot Fall 2022 U.S.Arena Tour

Five Finger Death Punch will hit the road for a huge U.S. arena tour in the fall with country rocker Brantley Gilbert. The duo announced the dates for the 20-city outing on Monday (Aug. 15), revealing that it is slated to kick-off on Nov. 9 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

They’ll be joined by newcomer Corey Marks on the Live Nation-produced tour, which will keep them on the road through a Dec. 17 date at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. While it’s the first time FFDP and Gilbert will share the stage, it is just the latest cross-genre collaboration between the acts, who teamed up on the 2019 hit “Blue on Black”; the cover of the Kenny Wayne Shepherd track featuring Queen’s Brian May, Shepherd and Gilbert became FFDP’s seventh No.1 on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

Fan club pre-sales for both headliners will kick off at 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday (Aug. 16), with other pre-sales slated to being at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday (Aug. 18); general public tickets will be available beginning 10 a.m. local time on Friday (Aug. 19). Click here for ticketing information for FFDP and here for Gilbert.

FFDP are gearing up to release their ninth studio album, Afterlife, on Friday, the same day they will kick-off a summer tour with Megadeth, The Hu and Fire From the Gods. Gilbert recently released “Son of the Dirty South” with Jelly Roll and is preparing to hit the road on Aug. 25 for his “Son of the Dirty South” summer tour across the Southeast.

Check out the tour dates below.

Nov. 9 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Nov. 10 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Nov. 12 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Nov. 14 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Nov. 16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Nov. 17 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Nov. 19 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

Nov. 20 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Nov. 22 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Nov. 25 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Nov. 26 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

Nov. 29 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 30 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

Dec. 2 — Madison, WI @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

Dec. 3 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

Dec. 5 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Dec. 7 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

Dec. 9 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

Dec. 10 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Dec. 13 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

Dec. 15 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

Dec. 17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena