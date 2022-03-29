Elton John Sets Final North America Dates on ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour

Elton John performs onstage during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour at Madison Square Garden on February 22, 2022 in New York City.

The Rocket Man is coming back down for his final tour of North America.

As a late 75th birthday to his fans, Elton John today (March 29) sets out the remaining dates for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour.

The pop legend adds eleven new concerts to his previously-announced final tour of the United States and Canada, reads a statement from AEG Presents, which is presenting the trek.

The new stops include East Rutherford, NJ; Foxborough, MA; Toronto, ON; Vancouver, BC; and Phoenix, AZ; a third show added at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA; and, due to “overwhelming demand,” visits to Santa Clara, CA; San Diego, CA; and Tacoma, WA.

Elton’s final wave goodbye to North America will begin July 15 in Philadelphia, PA, and his last date will take place Nov. 20 at Dodger Stadium, for what will be his 2,000th concert in the United States.

“It’s hard to believe that after tomorrow in St. Louis, I’ll have just a handful of shows left before I wrap up my final arena performances in the United States,” Elton writes on his socials. “This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had. Thank you for sharing this journey with me. I cherish these memories we’re making together.”

Elton will still be standing after the North America leg comes to its natural conclusion. The veteran British artist will return to Australia and New Zealand in early 2023, when he’ll kick off a run Down Under, make-ups for when he was forced to scrap shows in early 2020 due to illness.

As it stands, Elton has locked in two shows in Auckland on Jan. 27 and 28, and further dates will be announced for Australia shortly.

Elton’s 5-year tour, which was forced to pause due to the pandemic and, at times, poor health, formally wraps in Stockholm, Sweden on July 8, 2023.

“I feel privileged to have spent over 30 years working with Elton,” comments AEG Presents’ chairman & CEO, Jay Marciano, “and for our company to be a part of one of the biggest grossing tours of all time.”

Newly Announced 2022 North American Stadium Dates

July 24, East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

July 27, Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

Sept. 8, Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

Sept. 13, Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

Oct. 8, Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium

Oct. 16, Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Oct. 17, Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Oct. 22, Vancouver, BC BC Place

Nov. 9, San Diego, CA Petco Park

Nov. 11, Phoenix, AZ Chase Field

Nov. 17, Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium

Previously Announced 2022 North American Stadium Dates

July 15, Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park

July 18, Detroit, MI Comerica Park

July 23, East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

July 28, Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

July 30, Cleveland, OH Progressive Field

August 5, Chicago, IL Soldier Field

Sep. 7, Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

Sept. 10, Syracuse, NY Carrier Dome

Sept. 16, Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park

Sept. 18, Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium

Sept. 22, Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sept. 24, Washington, DC Nationals Park

Sept. 30, Arlington, TX Globe Life Field

Oct. 2, Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

Oct. 21, Vancouver, BC BC Place

Oct. 29, San Antonio, TX Alamodome

Nov. 4, Houston, TX Minute Maid Park

Nov. 12, Phoenix, AZ Chase Field

Nov. 19, Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium

Nov. 20, Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium