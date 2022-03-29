Elton John Sets Final North America Dates on ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour

The Rocket Man is coming back down for his final tour of North America.
As a late 75th birthday to his fans, Elton John today (March 29) sets out the remaining dates for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour.
The pop legend adds eleven new concerts to his previously-announced final tour of the United States and Canada, reads a statement from AEG Presents, which is presenting the trek.
The new stops include East Rutherford, NJ; Foxborough, MA; Toronto, ON; Vancouver, BC; and Phoenix, AZ; a third show added at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA; and, due to “overwhelming demand,” visits to Santa Clara, CA; San Diego, CA; and Tacoma, WA.
Elton’s final wave goodbye to North America will begin July 15 in Philadelphia, PA, and his last date will take place Nov. 20 at Dodger Stadium, for what will be his 2,000th concert in the United States.
“It’s hard to believe that after tomorrow in St. Louis, I’ll have just a handful of shows left before I wrap up my final arena performances in the United States,” Elton writes on his socials. “This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had. Thank you for sharing this journey with me. I cherish these memories we’re making together.”
Elton will still be standing after the North America leg comes to its natural conclusion. The veteran British artist will return to Australia and New Zealand in early 2023, when he’ll kick off a run Down Under, make-ups for when he was forced to scrap shows in early 2020 due to illness.
As it stands, Elton has locked in two shows in Auckland on Jan. 27 and 28, and further dates will be announced for Australia shortly.
Elton’s 5-year tour, which was forced to pause due to the pandemic and, at times, poor health, formally wraps in Stockholm, Sweden on July 8, 2023.
“I feel privileged to have spent over 30 years working with Elton,” comments AEG Presents’ chairman & CEO, Jay Marciano, “and for our company to be a part of one of the biggest grossing tours of all time.”
Newly Announced 2022 North American Stadium Dates
July 24, East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
July 27, Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
Sept. 8, Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
Sept. 13, Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium
Oct. 8, Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium
Oct. 16, Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Oct. 17, Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Oct. 22, Vancouver, BC BC Place
Nov. 9, San Diego, CA Petco Park
Nov. 11, Phoenix, AZ Chase Field
Nov. 17, Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium
Previously Announced 2022 North American Stadium Dates
July 15, Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park
July 18, Detroit, MI Comerica Park
July 23, East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
July 28, Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
July 30, Cleveland, OH Progressive Field
August 5, Chicago, IL Soldier Field
Sep. 7, Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
Sept. 10, Syracuse, NY Carrier Dome
Sept. 16, Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park
Sept. 18, Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium
Sept. 22, Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sept. 24, Washington, DC Nationals Park
Sept. 30, Arlington, TX Globe Life Field
Oct. 2, Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
Oct. 21, Vancouver, BC BC Place
Oct. 29, San Antonio, TX Alamodome
Nov. 4, Houston, TX Minute Maid Park
Nov. 12, Phoenix, AZ Chase Field
Nov. 19, Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium
Nov. 20, Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium