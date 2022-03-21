Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Snow Patrol & More to Perform for ITV’s ‘Concert For Ukraine’

Ed Sheeran performs at The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 8, 2022 in London.

An all-star group of acts will come together in weeks to raise money for the embattled people of Ukraine. The March 29th “Concert For Ukraine” is slated to take place at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England, and feature sets from Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter and Snow Patrol, with more acts to be added soon.

The live two-hour special will raise funds for humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine, who have been under relentless attack by Russian forces since Vladimir Putin started a war with the former Soviet satellite country nearly three weeks ago. The broadcast will air on ITV, STV, ITV Hub and the STV Player in a collaboration with the Disasters Emergency Committee, with the goal of spreading a message of “hope and support, and most importantly, raising funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal,” according to a statement.

“I will be singing to try to help every innocent human being forced to flee their home and in solidarity with those being racially discriminated against even within this humanitarian crisis,” said Sandé in a statement. “Nobody should be refused access to relief, aid and the right to cross the border to safety, and I’m pleased for the chance to support the DEC’s appeal to help all people whose lives have been affected by the conflict.”

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast — expected to raise nearly $4 million — will be donated by ITV to the DEC appeal. Tickets for the event are available here.

The ITV event will take place just three days after another star-studded fundraiser for the people of Ukraine, who have bravely battled relentless bombardment from Russian forces accused of war crimes in the one-sided invasion that has reportedly hit a number of civilian targets.

Steve Martin, Annette Bening, Billy Porter, Audra McDonald, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Chenoweth, David Hyde Pierce and Rosie Perez have signed up for the 10-hour telethon Stars in the House, which will air March 26 from noon-10 p.m. ET. The special can be viewed and listened to on the series’ site, the Stars in the House YouTube channel, as well as SiriusXM Stars109.

Other performers who will participate in Stars include SCTV veterans Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy and Andrea Martin, as well as Tituss Burgess, Kelli O’Hara, Donna Murphy, Annaleigh Ashford, Jessie Mueller, Josh Groban, Judith Light, John Stamos, Lindsay Mendez, Laura Benanti, Norman Lear, Betty Buckley, Mandy Patinkin, Rachel Bloom, Patrick Wilson, Shoshana Bean, James Monroe Iglehart, Brittney Johnson, Santino Fontana, Judy Kuhn and Norbert Leo Butz.

See the ITV announcement below.